YSRCP spokesperson Putha Siva Sankar attacked AP CM Chandrababu Naidu's 'publicity obsession,' claiming Rs 330 crore was allocated for PR and a new social media influencer scheme while farmers, youth, and employees were neglected.

YSRCP spokesperson Putha Siva Sankar launched a sharp attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, stating that his “publicity obsession” had reached its peak and alleging that public money was being spent on promotion while farmers, unemployed youth, employees and journalists were left without relief.

Allegations of Misusing Public Funds for PR

Speaking at the YSRCP Central Office in Tadepalli, Siva Sankar claimed that Rs 330 crore had already been allocated to I&PR and questioned the need for another social-media influencer mechanism when official PR, print and electronic media already existed, according to a release. The State Cabinet has approved a framework to empanel social-media influencers to publicise government programmes.

He claimed that paying influencers up to Rs 1.5 lakh a month, while the promised Rs. 3,000 unemployment allowance remained unpaid, was meant to benefit TDP and ITDP-linked accounts. Fake followers and bots could be bought easily, he said, raising concerns over alleged diversion of public funds. He said that even the media had reported influencer frauds.

He alleged that opposition accounts were being suppressed while fake IDs were created, and journalists and neutral voices were being harassed in the names of police and federal agencies. He also questioned restrictions on YSRCP’s official social-media accounts in India and demanded answers on Meta’s role.

YSRCP Challenges Govt on Unfulfilled Promises

He challenged the government to make influencers speak about Amaravati flooding, Rayalaseema drought, Super Six promises, the Rs 1,500 promised to women, fee reimbursement, pending DA and IR, and medical colleges which YSRCP says were 80 per cent complete but are now being moved towards privatisation. “Can graphics and reels hide these realities?” he asked.

Criticism Over Neglect During Crisis

He said crops had been damaged by heavy rains and cyclone conditions in North Andhra while farmers lacked support. He criticised the Home Minister for making reels at barrages, questioned action against protesting employees in Srikakulam, and attacked Chandrababu Naidu for travelling abroad during the crisis, contrasting it with his earlier publicity around Hudhud, as per the release.

He alleged that free crop insurance had been withdrawn, journalists’ welfare and health benefits neglected, and public money prioritised for publicity instead of farmers, employees and the unemployed.