    Maharajas' authoritarian reign was far superior to current regime, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

    For the last two and a half years, there has been a dip in business and development activity in Jammu and Kashmir, and people are on the verge of destitution, according to senior Congress politician Ghulam Nabi Azad.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 8:25 PM IST
    In a veiled assault on the BJP, Ghulam Nabi Azad stated that the Maharajas' authoritarian reign was far superior to the current regime, which has abolished the traditional biannual 'Darbar Move.' Under the Darbar Move, the civil secretariat and other move offices were formerly located in Srinagar for six months during the summer and in Jammu for the remainder of the year.  It was founded in 1872 by Maharaja Gulab Singh. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha declared the end of the practice on June 20.

    Azad told reporters that he has always supported the Darbar Move. He claimed that the Maharajas offered us three things that were in the best interests of the people of Kashmir and Jammu, one of which was the Darbar Move. According to him, the Maharaja (Hari Singh) secured land and jobs from those who were not from the region.

    About the repeal of Article 370, Azad stated that we could see that the maharaja, who was once dubbed a dictator, was far superior to the current administration after so many years. He said that the maharaja's efforts were for the benefit of the people, but the current administration had removed all three - the Darbar Move, land protection, and employment creation.

    The senior Congress leader said in a series of public forums organised across Jammu and Kashmir over the previous two and a half months that they had nothing to do with the upcoming Assembly elections. He stated that the overall situation in Jammu and Kashmir is dreadful. According to the Congress leader, the major causes of the current scenario are high inflation and a lack of development effort.
     

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2021, 8:25 PM IST
