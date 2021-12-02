'I wish but don’t think Congress will win 2024 general elections,' says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Azad stated that he cannot guarantee that Congress would form a government with 300 MPs in the 2024 election concerning the Congress's rebirth in the next Lok Sabha election.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad have ruled out his party getting a majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Azad stated that he does not see Congress forming the next government at the Centre "with 300 MPs" in the Lok Sabha to reverse Article 370.

When asked about the strength of the Congress party, Azad stated that he wishes Congress to fulfil its goal of obtaining 300 seats, but he does not see it happening right now.

Azad stated that he cannot guarantee that Congress would form a government with 300 MPs in the 2024 election concerning the Congress's rebirth in the next Lok Sabha election. He said all parties should work together to pressure the government to hold the long-delayed assembly poll in Jammu and Kashmir within a week of the state's restoration.

He spoke at a party gathering in Jammu and Kashmir's border region of Poonch, where Article 370 is a major political issue. Ghulam Nabi Azad said that he had been talking about the abrogation of Article 370 in Parliament for years and said since the matter is in court, he won't say anything to please people about matters that are not in his hands. He added that only the Supreme Court could decide on Article 370. Besides the Supreme Court, only the ruling government can do it.

In August 2019, the Modi administration repealed Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, dividing it into two Union Territories: Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. The administration has stated that Jammu and Kashmir's statehood would be restored at the proper moment. The Congress party suffered a catastrophic loss in the 2014 national elections. The party that dominated India for most of its post-independence history earned 19.3 per cent of the vote but won only 44 seats.



