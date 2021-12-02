  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I wish but don’t think Congress will win 2024 general elections,' says Ghulam Nabi Azad

    Azad stated that he cannot guarantee that Congress would form a government with 300 MPs in the 2024 election concerning the Congress's rebirth in the next Lok Sabha election. 

    Ghulam Nabi Azad says wish but dont think Congress will win 2024 general elections gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 2, 2021, 6:02 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad have ruled out his party getting a majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Azad stated that he does not see Congress forming the next government at the Centre "with 300 MPs" in the Lok Sabha to reverse Article 370.
    When asked about the strength of the Congress party, Azad stated that he wishes Congress to fulfil its goal of obtaining 300 seats, but he does not see it happening right now. 

    Azad stated that he cannot guarantee that Congress would form a government with 300 MPs in the 2024 election concerning the Congress's rebirth in the next Lok Sabha election.  He said all parties should work together to pressure the government to hold the long-delayed assembly poll in Jammu and Kashmir within a week of the state's restoration.

    He spoke at a party gathering in Jammu and Kashmir's border region of Poonch, where Article 370 is a major political issue. Ghulam Nabi Azad said that he had been talking about the abrogation of Article 370 in Parliament for years and said since the matter is in court, he won't say anything to please people about matters that are not in his hands. He added that only the Supreme Court could decide on Article 370. Besides the Supreme Court, only the ruling government can do it.

    Also Read | Prashant Kishor takes dig at Rahul Gandhi, says Congress' leadership not divine right of an individual

    In August 2019, the Modi administration repealed Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, dividing it into two Union Territories: Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. The administration has stated that Jammu and Kashmir's statehood would be restored at the proper moment. The Congress party suffered a catastrophic loss in the 2014 national elections. The party that dominated India for most of its post-independence history earned 19.3 per cent of the vote but won only 44 seats.


     

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2021, 6:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Modi government rubbishes World Press Freedom Index 2021, calls report questionable

    Modi government rubbishes World Press Freedom Index 2021, calls report questionable

    Karnataka colleges turn Covid hotspots: 23 more nursing students test COVID positive in Shivamogga-ycb

    Karnataka colleges turn Covid hotspots: 23 more nursing students test COVID positive in Shivamogga

    India reports first 2 Omicron cases in Karnataka through INSACOG gcw

    India reports first 2 Omicron cases in Karnataka, Health Ministry asks people not to panic

    Kept away from Parliament proceedings, journalists hit the street

    Kept away from Parliament proceedings, journalists hit the street

    Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal holds Tiranga yatra in Pathankot to mobilise AAP cadre-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal holds ‘Tiranga yatra’ in Pathankot to mobilise AAP cadre

    Recent Stories

    Vijay Deverakonda' brother, Anand Deverakonda starrer Pushpaka Vimanam to soon get an OTT release drb

    Vijay Deverakonda' brother, Anand Deverakonda starrer Pushpaka Vimanam to soon get an OTT release

    Modi government rubbishes World Press Freedom Index 2021, calls report questionable

    Modi government rubbishes World Press Freedom Index 2021, calls report questionable

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Priyanka says if Congress wins will provide jobs open manufacturing hub gcw

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka says if Cong comes to power, will provide 20 lakh jobs, open manufacturing hubs

    Why Mutual Funds Are One of The Best Investment Options? - vpn

    Why Mutual Funds Are One of The Best Investment Options?

    Karnataka colleges turn Covid hotspots: 23 more nursing students test COVID positive in Shivamogga-ycb

    Karnataka colleges turn Covid hotspots: 23 more nursing students test COVID positive in Shivamogga

    Recent Videos

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding here is how the bride's organic mehendi was prepared drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City FC routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated-ycb

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of

    Video Icon