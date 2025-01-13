Mahakumbh’s Triveni of Devotion: Kalpvasis embrace sacrifice, restraint, and determination

Dinesh Swaroop Brahmachari, a Kalpvasi at the Mahakumbh, has observed the ancient tradition for 41 years, surviving only on tea. He dedicates his life to spiritual practice and provides free educational resources to students preparing for competitive exams.

The Mahakumbh, held on the sacred banks of the Sangam, is a profound confluence of devotion, sacrifice, and meditation. Among the lakhs of Kalpvasis observing the ancient tradition, the story of Dinesh Swaroop Brahmachari stands out as a remarkable testament to unwavering determination and self-sacrifice.

The father of Dinesh Swaroop Brahmachari, hailing from Mahoba in Bundelkhand, UP, was the son of a school principal. Brahmachari has been performing Kalpvas for the last 41 years.

His spiritual journey began after the demise of his father. Offered a teaching job on compassionate grounds, he chose the path of renunciation, dedicating his life to spiritual practice instead.

His daily routine reflects extreme devotion and discipline. Rising in the Brahma Muhurta, he bathes in the Ganga and performs his rituals. After this, he prepares food with his own hands for 51 Dandi Swami Sadhus holding the stick.

He feeds them but does not eat himself and sleeps on the ground at night. Dinesh Swaroop is the longest-serving Kalpvasi performing Kalpvas in the Mahakumbh.

Since the day he began his Akhand Kalpvas 41 years ago, Dinesh Swaroop Brahmachari has abstained from both food and water, surviving solely on tea. That is why people also call him "Payhari."

Mouni Maharaj, who has undergone two open-heart bypass surgeries with only twenty percent of his heart functioning, remains fit. The doctors themselves are astonished by his remarkable determination and will to live.

What sets Dinesh Swaroop apart is not just his spiritual austerity but also his contribution to society. His camp, located on Nagvasuki Marg in Sector 17 of the Kalpvasi area, serves as a beacon of knowledge. Inspired by his devotion to Lord Balaji, he has made the unique decision to donate education as his form of charity.

In his temple in the camp, he has assembled thousands of books essential for preparing for the PCS examination A B.Sc. graduate himself, he dedicates his time to preparing study materials and one-liner notes for aspirants from economically weaker sections.

He gives these notes as prasad to the competitive students preparing for administrative examinations. His notes, often described as concise and effective, have helped numerous students clear prestigious exams. For those unable to visit him in person, he distributes the study material digitally via WhatsApp.

His disciple Bhartendu, an aspiring administrative officer, attests to the impact of these notes, while another disciple, Vikas, reveals that Maharaj has simplified the content of all NCERT and competitive exam books into easily understandable formats. His selfless service has already enabled several students to secure government jobs.

Latest Videos