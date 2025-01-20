Mahakumbh: Historic celebration of India’s cultural heritage with 12 state pavilions

The Mahakumbh, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, showcases India's diverse cultural heritage with 12 state pavilions. Visitors can experience various art forms, from dance and music to traditional cuisines and historical exhibits, highlighting India's unity in diversity.

The Mahakumbh, organized under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, celebrates India’s cultural diversity. On the sands of the Sangam, 12 magnificent pavilions representing different states have been set up, offering a glimpse into the country's rich cultural heritage.

Following an initiative by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ministers have personally distributed invitations across India and abroad, yielding significant results. Thanks to the historic efforts of the Yogi government, all the states' cultural prosperity can now be witnessed at one place.

In Sector 7, visitors can immerse themselves in a vibrant mix of cultures, from Nagaland's Chang Lo dance and Leh's Shondol folk dance to the traditions of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan.

Similarly, Madhya Pradesh's pavilion is captivating visitors with stunning performances of the tribal Bhagoria dance. This dance is part of the Bhagoria festival, celebrated by tribal communities before Holi, featuring colorful costumes, the sound of drums and cymbals, and young dancers playing with gulal, making the Mahakumbh even more special.

Through this dance, the deep roots of tribal culture and the message of preserving it are also conveyed. Additionally, religious films are being shown every ten days, and from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, folk dances and music performances mesmerize the devotees.

The Vedic clock installed at Madhya Pradesh Pavilion has become a major attraction for the devotees. It is the world's first Vedic clock, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 29 last year in Ujjain. The clock has been set up outside the pavilion, drawing visitors from far and wide to Sector 7 to witness its unique design.

The Rajasthan pavilion is also a major center of attraction at the Mahakumbh, showcasing the state's rich history. The pavilion features glimpses of Rajasthan’s famous forts, including Hawa Mahal, Jaigarh Fort, Chittorgarh Fort, and the Vijay Stambh.

In addition, the hospitality extended to the devotees at this pavilion is also remarkable, with special food arrangements made for the visitors. People can be seen queuing up to savor the special dishes. Rajasthan's folk music, dance, and cultural programs will continue for 45 days, adding to the vibrant atmosphere.

Gujarat’s Garba, Andhra Pradesh’s Kuchipudi, Uttar Pradesh’s Jogini dance, Uttarakhand’s Chholiya, and Chhattisgarh’s Cherchera are leaving a distinct impression on the Mahakumbh stage. Each state has showcased its cultural heritage in a unique way. The Mask Dance from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland’s Changlo, and Leh-Ladakh’s Shondol also add vibrant hues to the Mahakumbh's cultural tapestry.

The North Central Zone Cultural Centre also features activities promoting arts and literature. Through cultural performances, music, dance, and exhibitions, the diverse aspects of Indian culture are being showcased.

The pavilions at the Mahakumbh provide a unique blend of India's unity and diversity, serving as an unprecedented effort to connect people across the nation.

