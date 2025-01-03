Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Govt revamps Prayagraj with 200 newly built roads and 3 lakh saplings

Prayagraj has undergone a massive road infrastructure upgrade for Mahakumbh 2025. Over 200 roads have been constructed or upgraded, adorned with landscaping, ensuring smooth travel for millions of devotees.

Once characterized by its narrow and worn-out roads, Prayagraj has undergone a remarkable transformation under the Yogi Adityanath government. Following the groundwork laid for Kumbh 2019, the city has seen unprecedented development ahead of Mahakumbh 2025.

With an emphasis on permanent infrastructure, over 200 roads have been newly constructed or upgraded, ensuring seamless connectivity for the millions of devotees expected to attend the grand spiritual gathering.

Adding to the transformation, these roads have been adorned with 3 lakh plants and 1 lakh horticultural samplings, enhancing their visual appeal. As devotees flock to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh, they will not only experience seamless travel, but also take home lasting memories of the city's beautified and welcoming atmosphere.

In preparation for the grand Mahakumbh event in Prayagraj, a total of 200 roads have been upgraded to ensure seamless connectivity for devotees. These efforts include construction of new roads, as well as widening and strengthening of existing ones, with contributions from three key departments.

The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation has led the effort, successfully reconstructing, widening, and strengthening 78 roads. The Public Works Department (PWD) has developed 74 roads, while the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has worked on 48 roads.

Beyond functional improvements, the roads have also been beautified to enhance the city's appeal. A variety of plants have been thoughtfully placed along the routes, with 3 lakh plants and 1 lakh horticultural samplings adorning these upgraded roads.

These enhanced and beautified roads promise to make the journey to the Sangam smooth and spiritually enriching, offering devotees an experience of divine bliss during their visit to Mahakumbh.

The construction and development of these roads posed significant challenges for the three departments involved. One of the major hurdles was addressing encroachments along the routes. To facilitate smooth construction, a total of 4,426 encroachments were removed, ensuring clear pathways for both devotees and the residents of Prayagraj.

Additionally, legal obstacles were encountered at various sites, with 82 court cases getting resolved to enable the construction process. Infrastructure adjustments also played a critical role, as 4,893 electric poles were successfully relocated to accommodate the roadwork.

Moreover, as part of the development efforts, 170 kilometers of underground cabling were laid alongside the construction of roads, further modernizing the city's infrastructure and enhancing its capacity to host the grand Mahakumbh event.

Latest Videos