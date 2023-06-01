Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath's Rs 300 crore vision to revamp Sangam

The chief minister envisions making the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj an unparalleled and grand event in history. His goal is to ensure that devotees from all parts of the country and the world visiting Prayagraj have access to comprehensive municipal facilities.

Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh is making extensive preparations for the upcoming 'Mahakumbh 2025' event, which will take place in the city of Sangam in Prayagraj. The Tourism Department is focused on enhancing tourism destinations, improving temples, and providing public amenities for the 'Mahakumbh 2025' gathering.

As part of these efforts, the Tourism Department has proposed the construction of a 'Digital Kumbh Museum.' This museum, with an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore, aims to attract worshippers and showcase the cultural and historical significance of the Kumbh Mela. It will serve as a platform to explore the rich mythology and heritage associated with the event. The Tourism Department recently presented this proposal to the chief secretary.

The multiple projects are expected to cost over Rs 170 crore. Besides these projects, civil improvement works worth Rs 120 crore and facade lighting-related works worth around Rs 18 crore are also to be undertaken.

During a recent meeting, CM Yogi expressed his desire for the Kumbh Mela in 2025 to be cherished and praised by devotees for years to come. The development work in the region aligns with the chief minister's vision.

According to the plan, the Digital Kumbh Museum will provide visitors with a modern Kumbh experience, complete with amenities like Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning (HVAC) and audio-video rooms. It will feature spiritually-themed galleries such as the Samudra Manthan gallery, the Spiritual and Kumbh Mela Interpretation gallery and the Akhada gallery.

The museum will include a food plaza and a souvenir store, offering Kumbh Mela-related books and merchandise for purchase. Additionally, there will be a Cultural Haat (Akshayavat), a museum, a gallery, and a theatre (Amrit Kalash), as well as a guest house. The entry lobby of the Digital Kumbh Museum will feature a digital projection of the 'Sangam' river.

Using moving fractal geometry and static images, the museum will depict the three rivers - Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati - in distinct colours. Furthermore, an interactive Prayagraj map will be displayed on a large screen in the Interpretation Gallery, allowing visitors to explore it through touch interactions.

The museum will provide information about both the historical and present aspects of Prayagraj. The epic tale of 'Samudra Manthan' will be showcased through floor projection in the Samudra Manthan Gallery. The Akhada Gallery will focus on the Akhada culture of the country and feature an interactive display illustrating Shankaracharya's travels.

The Temporal City section will have video walls, while the 'triveni sangam' area will incorporate floor, wall, and ceiling elements.

In addition to the development of Bharadwaj Ashram, Dwadash Madhav Mandir, Nagvasuki Mandir, Dashashwamedh Mandir, Manakameshwar Mandir, Alopashankari Mandir, Padila Mahadev Mandir, and temples along the Panchkoshi Parikrama Path, the Tourism Department has proposed various other development works for MahaKumbh 2025.

Proposed enhancements include beautification and construction projects for Takshak Tirth, temples in the Karachna region, Akshayavat/Saraswati Koop/Patalpuri Mandir, Hanuman Mandir, a floating jetty, and a restaurant. The project also involves the rehabilitation and beautification of 18 new rooms, as well.