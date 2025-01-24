Mahakumbh 2025: Triveni skies to shine with stunning drone show from January 24-26

A spectacular drone show is set to illuminate the Mahakumbh on January 24-26, blending technology with Indian culture. The show will feature synchronized drones creating captivating visuals depicting cultural scenes and the significance of the Mahakumbh, accompanied by music and lights.

Preparations are underway for a spectacular showcase of technology and cultural harmony at the Mahakumbh.

As part of the festivities, the Tourism Department will host a mesmerizing drone show on January 24, 25, and 26 in Sector-7 of Mahakumbh Nagar. This event will blend modern technology with the rich heritage of Indian culture, offering devotees an unforgettable experience.

Special arrangements have been made to mark this event on Republic Day.

A rehearsal for the drone show was conducted on Thursday evening in Sector 7. Drones will ascend into the sky in perfect synchronization during the show, forming captivating shapes and visuals.

These displays will highlight scenes from Indian culture, spirituality, and the significance of the Mahakumbh. The dazzling coordination of lights and music promises to leave millions of devotees and tourists spellbound.

To ensure the event's smooth execution, stringent security measures have been put in place. During the rehearsal, local administration, police, and Tourism department officials collaborated to review the security and technical arrangements at the venue, ensuring seamless coordination.

It is worth mentioning here that the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a seamless and memorable experience for devotees as well as tourists at Mahakumbh.

