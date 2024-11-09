Mahakumbh 2025 to host two-day bird festival celebrating biodiversity

In addition, the event will promote nature-based eco-tourism. The festival will provide an opportunity to share information about Uttar Pradesh's rich biodiversity, wildlife reserves, and sanctuaries.

In its bid to reinforce the connection between natural elements and religious symbols to promote nature conservation, the Yogi government will organize a Bird Festival during the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

Divisional Forest Officer of Prayagraj, Arvind Kumar, said that the Bird Festival will take place on February 1-2, 2025, during the Mahakumbh. The proposal for the event is currently being submitted to the government. The festival aims to raise awareness among youth about the importance of nature and wildlife conservation.

In addition, the event will promote nature-based eco-tourism. The festival will provide an opportunity to share information about Uttar Pradesh's rich biodiversity, wildlife reserves, and sanctuaries.

The Forest Department, in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh Tourism, will also contribute to creating a beautiful circuit that highlights the state's forests, historical sites, and natural beauty, further enhancing the region's tourism potential.

Notably, Prayagraj is known for its rich bird species, with 90 different species of birds found in the region. Many wetlands in the district provide shelter to these birds. This year, the theme of the Bird Festival is 'Faith of Kumbh, Nature Conservation, and Climate.'

According to the DFO of Prayagraj, this two-day conclave will feature discussions with national and international experts on the theme of the festival. Several panel discussions will also take place, with participation from saints and spiritual leaders.

Students from educational institutions in the surrounding areas will also be allowed to participate in the event. The festival will include site visits as part of its activities.

To attract national and international experts in the fields of ornithology, nature conservation, wildlife tourism, and photography, a photo exhibition will also be organized as part of the event.

It is worth mentioing here that the Indian culture is renowned for its deep-rooted tradition of nature conservation, where various elements of nature—such as trees, rivers, mountains, planets, stars, fire, and air—are connected with religious symbols and human relationships, emphasizing the importance of maintaining nature's balance.

This profound message is also reflected in grand religious gatherings like the Mahakumbh, held on the banks of sacred rivers. To carry this message forward to the younger generation, the state government is organizing the Bird Festival during the Mahakumbh.

Latest Videos