Mahakumbh 2025 to conclude on Maha Shivratri with sacred ‘Pujan’

Prayagraj's Mahakumbh 2025 concludes on Maha Shivratri, leaving a legacy of faith and social harmony. Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj praised the event's success and the leadership of PM Modi and CM Yogi.

Mahakumbh 2025 to conclude on Maha Shivratri with sacred 'Pujan'
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 2:21 PM IST

Prayagraj’s Mahakumbh 2025 has entered its final stage, leaving behind a historic legacy shaped by the unwavering faith of crores of devotees, the divine presence of Akharas, and the blessings of revered saints. On Wednesday, the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri will mark the culmination of this grand spiritual gathering with its final religious rituals.

Describing Mahakumbh as a timeless symbol of India’s Sanatan culture and social harmony, Juna Peethadheeshwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj hailed the event as one of its kind in the world.

He extended his heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their visionary leadership in ensuring the grand success of this unparalleled spiritual congregation.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj remarked, "Mahakumbh embodies our divinity. Our culture has existed since the very origin of the elements—sky, fire, water, air, and mankind."

Following the completion of all religious rituals, he proceeded to Kashi, affirming that the sacred traditions of Mahakumbh would be formally concluded with the Maha Shivratri Pujan.

Reflecting on the event, he highlighted the extraordinary display of unity and social harmony, stating, "The entire world is in awe of how crores of Indians came together in devotion. UNESCO has recognized Mahakumbh as an intangible cultural heritage, and the arrival of over 60-62 crore devotees in a single city is a historic phenomenon."

He further emphasized, "Mahakumbh was successfully organized without any disorder. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary planning. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this grand event was executed with unparalleled success."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IT Minister showcases 'Designed and Made in India' laptop, netizens applaud initiative (WATCH) ddr

IT Minister showcases 'Designed and Made in India' laptop, netizens applaud initiative (WATCH)

TN CM Stalin says 25 north Indian languages destroyed by Hindi-Sanskrit 'invasion' amid NEP row dmn

TN CM Stalin says 25 north Indian languages destroyed by Hindi-Sanskrit 'invasion' amid NEP row

MP SHOCKER! Bites on private parts, head slammed on wall: 5-year-old brutally raped, fighting for life in ICU ddr

MP SHOCKER! Bites on private parts, head slammed against wall: 5-year-old raped, fighting for life in ICU

Mahakumbh 2025: Himachal CM, Odisha Governor, and dignitaries take holy dip in Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh 2025: Himachal CM, Odisha Governor, and dignitaries take holy dip in Triveni Sangam

CM Yogi: UP now among India's most investor-friendly states, leads in job creation and welfare

CM Yogi: UP now among India's most investor-friendly states, leads in job creation and welfare

Recent Stories

IT Minister showcases 'Designed and Made in India' laptop, netizens applaud initiative (WATCH) ddr

IT Minister showcases 'Designed and Made in India' laptop, netizens applaud initiative (WATCH)

Ramadan with Family: Fridays declared distance learning days for UAE public schools anr

Ramadan with Family: Fridays declared distance learning days for UAE public schools

Kuberaa: Dhanush, Nagarjuna starrer to hit theaters on THIS date - Details inside NTI

Kuberaa: Dhanush, Nagarjuna starrer to hit theaters on THIS date – Details inside

CUET PG 2025: CUET PG subject wise exam schedule released, exam will be held from March 13 to April 1 iwh

CUET PG 2025: CUET PG subject wise exam schedule released, exam will be held from March 13 to April 1

Aashram 3 REVIEW: Fans go gaga over Aditi Pohankar, Bobby Deol's performances; read on RBA

Aashram 3 REVIEW: Fans go gaga over Aditi Pohankar, Bobby Deol's performances; read on

Recent Videos

World News Wrap | Ukraine Agrees on US Minerals Deal; US Says Gaza Ceasefire Talks on Track, & More

World News Wrap | Ukraine Agrees on US Minerals Deal; US Says Gaza Ceasefire Talks on Track, & More

Video Icon
Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Video Icon
The Eye trailer OUT! Shruti Haasan’s HOLLYWOOD Debut Promises Thrills and Mystery!

The Eye trailer OUT! Shruti Haasan’s HOLLYWOOD Debut Promises Thrills and Mystery!

Video Icon
'Not Happy with Elon? Will Throw Them Out': Trump Sparks Laughter at Cabinet Briefing

'Not Happy with Elon? Will Throw Them Out': Trump Sparks Laughter at Cabinet Briefing

Video Icon
Trump EXPLAINS WHY Canada Must Become 51st State of USA | Trudeau

Trump EXPLAINS WHY Canada Must Become 51st State of USA | Trudeau

Video Icon