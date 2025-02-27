Mahakumbh 2025 to conclude on Maha Shivratri with sacred ‘Pujan’

Prayagraj's Mahakumbh 2025 concludes on Maha Shivratri, leaving a legacy of faith and social harmony. Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj praised the event's success and the leadership of PM Modi and CM Yogi.

Prayagraj’s Mahakumbh 2025 has entered its final stage, leaving behind a historic legacy shaped by the unwavering faith of crores of devotees, the divine presence of Akharas, and the blessings of revered saints. On Wednesday, the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri will mark the culmination of this grand spiritual gathering with its final religious rituals.

Describing Mahakumbh as a timeless symbol of India’s Sanatan culture and social harmony, Juna Peethadheeshwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj hailed the event as one of its kind in the world.

He extended his heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their visionary leadership in ensuring the grand success of this unparalleled spiritual congregation.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj remarked, "Mahakumbh embodies our divinity. Our culture has existed since the very origin of the elements—sky, fire, water, air, and mankind."

Following the completion of all religious rituals, he proceeded to Kashi, affirming that the sacred traditions of Mahakumbh would be formally concluded with the Maha Shivratri Pujan.

Reflecting on the event, he highlighted the extraordinary display of unity and social harmony, stating, "The entire world is in awe of how crores of Indians came together in devotion. UNESCO has recognized Mahakumbh as an intangible cultural heritage, and the arrival of over 60-62 crore devotees in a single city is a historic phenomenon."

He further emphasized, "Mahakumbh was successfully organized without any disorder. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary planning. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this grand event was executed with unparalleled success."

