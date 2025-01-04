Mahakumbh 2025: Six-colored e-passes launched for devotee safety and smooth management

Six coloured e-passes will regulate vehicle movement and crowd management at Mahakumbh. These passes cater to different categories, from VIPs and foreign dignitaries to media and emergency services, ensuring a smooth experience for all devotees.

For the safety, smooth management, and convenience of devotees attending Mahakumbh, six coloured e-passes are being introduced. These passes are designed to regulate vehicle movement and ensure effective crowd management during the grand event. On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, all necessary arrangements have been completed to ensure devotees, including those arriving from abroad, face no inconvenience.

The quota for vehicle passes is being determined based on specific categories, and nodal officers have been appointed at the departmental level to oversee approvals. This structured approach aims to simplify the issuance process while maintaining security standards.

The six e-passes will be issued based on the category of the pass holder. A white-coloured e-pass is designated for the High Court, VIPs, foreign ambassadors, foreign nationals, non-resident Indians, and representatives from central and state government departments. The saffron-coloured e-pass has been reserved for Akharas and institutions, while the yellow e-pass will be issued for working agencies, vendors, food courts, and milk booths. The media will be issued sky blue passes, while blue will be designated for the police force. For emergency and essential services, red-coloured e-passes will be provided.

To ensure a hassle-free experience for devotees, vehicle parking arrangements have been made across all sectors of the Mela area. CM Yogi has instructed officials to ensure that no devotee faces any inconvenience while arriving from any part of the country or abroad. E-passes will be issued for the vehicles of departmental representatives and working agencies, allowing them access to the nearest designated parking zones.

The quota for vehicle passes has been determined based on the category of the applicant, and nodal officers have been appointed in each department for the approval process. Once the nodal officer provides a recommendation, all necessary vehicle details will be submitted online for approval.

To ensure the smooth implementation of the e-pass system, the Uttar Pradesh government has entrusted UPDESCO, the state's nodal IT institution, with managing the process. Nodal officers from various departments, fair police, and associated institutions will be responsible for verifying vehicle pass applications based on the approved quota.

As part of the application process, applicants must submit personal details, a coloured passport-sized photograph, an Aadhaar card or PAN card, and a self-attested photocopy of the vehicle registration certificate along with the driving license. Once approved, the e-pass will be printed at a temporary Mela Police site by a representative of the working agency contracted by UPDESCO and will be available for collection from the Mela Police Office.

