Mahakumbh 2025: Rajasthan CM and Cabinet take holy dip, announce welfare decisions for state

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma and MP CM Mohan Yadav took a holy dip at Mahakumbh. A cabinet meeting was held at Rajasthan Bhavan in Prayagraj, where key decisions regarding temple rituals and priest honorariums were made.

Published: Feb 9, 2025, 3:37 PM IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, along with Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, took a sacred dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati at Mahakumbh. Several ministers from the Rajasthan government also participated in the ritual. 

CM Sharma described Mahakumbh as a symbol of India's cultural and spiritual heritage. Following the dip, a Cabinet meeting was convened at Rajasthan Bhavan under Sharma's leadership, where several significant decisions were made in the interest of the people of Rajasthan. 

Rajasthan is the second state, after Uttar Pradesh, to conduct a Cabinet meeting during Mahakumbh. Notably, CM Sharma also took part in Mahakumbh rituals.

CM Bhajanlal Sharma stated, "Mahakumbh is a representation of our heritage and culture. It is the legacy of our ancestors and saints, occurring based on astronomical calculations. We are fortunate to be part of this historic event. Such a massive gathering of devotees is possible only in India."

He further remarked, "I extend my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the excellent arrangements at this grand event. The arrival of millions of devotees from India and abroad is a testament to India's deep faith and spiritual strength."

During the Cabinet meeting held in Prayagraj under the leadership of CM Bhajanlal Sharma, several crucial decisions related to the Devasthan Department were taken. These include:

* Doubling the offering amount for temple rituals.

* Increasing the honorarium of part-time priests to Rs 7,500 per month.

* Approving funds for the renovation of temples managed by the Devasthan Department, both within and outside Rajasthan.

Reacting to the Delhi election results, CM Bhajanlal Sharma said, "The people of India have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people of Delhi believe that only a double-engine government can ensure their development, which is why they have elected a BJP government with a historic majority."

The event was attended by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Dr. Premchand Bairwa, along with several ministers, MPs, MLAs, and other dignitaries.

