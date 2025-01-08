Mahakumbh 2025: Police launch intensive security checks at key locations for public safety

An intensive checking campaign led by DIG Vaibhav Krishna is underway to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of Mahakumbh 2025. The campaign focuses on heightened surveillance at key locations like Sangam Ghat and pontoon bridges, with increased police presence and rigorous inspections of suspicious individuals and vehicles.

Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 11:17 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 11:17 AM IST

An intensive checking campaign was launched ahead of the main bathing festival under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police Vaibhav Krishna (IPS) to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of Mahakumbh 2025. 

The campaign focuses on heightened surveillance of suspicious individuals and activities at key locations such as Sangam Ghat, pontoon bridges, and major intersections.

The Deputy Inspector General instructed all station in-charges to enhance vigilance in their respective jurisdictions and maintain a proactive approach to security. Special measures were implemented to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure public safety.

As part of the campaign, teams led by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Circle Officers, and Station In-charges conducted rigorous inspections of suspicious individuals, vehicles, and potential encroachments. Additional security reinforcements were deployed on pontoon bridges to bolster safety measures.

In preparation for the upcoming bathing festival, the police are further strengthening security arrangements. All police stations have been directed to remain vigilant and ensure a peaceful and incident-free Mahakumbh 2025.

