Mahakumbh 2025 : Over 55 crore sanatanis take holy dip, setting a global record

Over 55 crore devotees have participated in the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, marking the largest religious gathering in history. This represents half of India's Sanatan Dharma followers and over 38% of India's total population, exceeding initial predictions.

Half of India’s 110 crore Sanatan followers have immersed themselves, and this number is expected to surpass 60 crore by the final bathing ritual on February 26. This remarkable turnout reflects the meticulous planning of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, showcasing the grandeur of India's ancient tradition.

India, a land of religious diversity, is home to people from various faiths, with the largest group being followers of Sanatan Dharma. According to the World Population Review, Pew Research, India’s population is approximately 143 crore (1.43 billion), with 110 crore (1.10 billion) followers of Sanatan Dharma.

In this context, the number of bathers at the Triveni Sangam represents 50 percent of India's Sanatan followers. Compared to India's total population, over 38 percent of the country's people have participated in the holy dip.

On a global scale, according to Pew Research 2024, an estimated 120 crore (1.2 billion) people worldwide follow Sanatan Dharma, meaning that over 45 percent of Sanatanis worldwide have immersed themselves in the Sangam.

The sacred confluence of Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and the invisible Maa Saraswati has witnessed a remarkable surge in the number of saints, devotees, Kalpvasis, bathers, and householders, all immersing themselves in faith and devotion. This historic turnout has surpassed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's expectations.

Ahead of Mahakumbh, CM Yogi had predicted that this grand and divine event would break records in the number of bathers, forecasting an initial count of 45 crore devotees. His prediction proved accurate as early as February 11.

By February 14, the number had exceeded 50 crore and reached an astounding 55 crore. With nine days remaining in the Mahakumbh and one significant bathing festival yet to occur, the number of bathers is anticipated to surpass 60 crore.

Breaking down the numbers, the highest turnout occurred on Mauni Amavasya, with nearly eight crore devotees participating in the holy dip. On Makar Sankranti, around 3.5 crore devotees bathed during the Amrit Snan.

Additionally, over two crore devotees bathed on February 1 and January 30, while 1.7 crore participated in Paush Purnima. On Basant Panchami, 2.57 crore devotees took the sacred dip in the Triveni Sangam, and more than two crore devotees followed suit on the Magh Purnima bathing festival.

