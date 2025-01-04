Mahakumbh 2025: North Central Railway's first gaming zone at Prayagraj JN to offer a unique experience

The Prayagraj Railway Division is enhancing passenger experience with a new gaming zone at Prayagraj Junction in preparation for Mahakumbh 2025. This first-of-its-kind facility in North Central Railway will offer a variety of entertainment options.

The Prayagraj Railway Division is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Mahakumbh 2025 is a truly divine and grand event. As part of its preparations, all stations within the division have undergone renovations. Additionally, special trains, shelters, ticket counters, and various other amenities are being developed to cater to the needs of the devotees visiting Mahakumbh. Among these efforts, the division has introduced a gaming zone to enhance passengers' travel experience.

Notably, this is the first-ever gaming zone in the North Central Railway and will become operational at Prayagraj Junction ahead of Mahakumbh. It promises to benefit devotees and travelers from across the country and abroad.

Playing a pivotal role in organizing Mahakumbh 2025, North Central Railway has implemented numerous modern and advanced facilities across stations in the Prayagraj Division.

A standout feature is the gaming zone near Platform 6 on the Civil Lines side of Prayagraj Junction. This state-of-the-art facility will include high-end attractions such as a VR cricket box, motion theater, PC games, arcade games, jungle safari, air hockey, and VR experiences. Passengers can enjoy various entertainment options, from classic games to cutting-edge arcade experiences. The gaming zone, developed by Fun Space LLP, aims to deliver travellers a unique and memorable entertainment experience.

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Himanshu Shukla, the gaming zone enhances the travel experience for passengers of all age groups, including children, adults, and the elderly. He said, "Open 24/7, it will operate on a ticketed entry system with a nominal fee. Modeled on gaming zones commonly found in malls, this initiative is part of Prayagraj Division's commitment to offering world-class, modern facilities to its passengers. The division has already introduced advanced amenities like an executive lounge and sleeping pods at Prayagraj Junction."

He added, "This gaming zone further reinforces Prayagraj Railway Division's dedication to providing exceptional services to domestic and international travelers, making their visit to Mahakumbh 2025 even more enjoyable."

