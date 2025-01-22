Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi and Cabinet to take holy dip at Triveni Sangam after Cabinet Meeting

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet will convene a special meeting in Prayagraj on January 22nd, where significant proposals are expected to be approved. Following the meeting, CM Yogi Adityanath and the entire cabinet will participate in a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

The Yogi government is set to hold a special Cabinet meeting in Prayagraj on Wednesday, January 22. All 54 ministers of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet have been invited to this meeting, which is expected to approve several significant proposals and schemes for the state. Following the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with the entire cabinet, will take the holy dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam.

This isn’t the first time CM Yogi has led his cabinet to the Sangam. In 2019, during the Kumbh Mela, he took a ceremonial dip along with his ministers, Akhada Parishad President Narendra Giri, and other saints.

The cabinet meeting will be held at the Triveni Sankul in Arail, starting at 12 noon. The location was changed to avoid inconvenience to pilgrims visiting the Sangam. Initially, the meeting was planned at the Mela Authority Auditorium, but concerns over VIP security disrupting pilgrims’ movement led to the shift in venue.

After the meeting, the ministers will travel from the Arail VIP Ghat to the Sangam by motorboats. At the Sangam, CM Yogi and the cabinet members will perform the worship rituals and take the holy dip in Sangam.

As per reports, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with Cabinet Ministers Suresh Kumar Khanna, Surya Pratap Shahi, Swatantra Dev Singh, Baby Rani Maurya, Jaiveer Singh, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Dharampal, Nand Gopal Nandi, Anil Rajbhar, and all 54 ministers, including those with independent charge and state ministers, will take the holy dip in the Sangam after attending the cabinet meeting.

