Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi and Cabinet to take holy dip at Triveni Sangam after Cabinet Meeting

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet will convene a special meeting in Prayagraj on January 22nd, where significant proposals are expected to be approved. Following the meeting, CM Yogi Adityanath and the entire cabinet will participate in a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi and Cabinet to take holy dip at Triveni Sangam after Cabinet Meeting
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 11:25 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 11:25 AM IST

The Yogi government is set to hold a special Cabinet meeting in Prayagraj on Wednesday, January 22. All 54 ministers of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet have been invited to this meeting, which is expected to approve several significant proposals and schemes for the state. Following the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with the entire cabinet, will take the holy dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam.

This isn’t the first time CM Yogi has led his cabinet to the Sangam. In 2019, during the Kumbh Mela, he took a ceremonial dip along with his ministers, Akhada Parishad President Narendra Giri, and other saints.

The cabinet meeting will be held at the Triveni Sankul in Arail, starting at 12 noon. The location was changed to avoid inconvenience to pilgrims visiting the Sangam. Initially, the meeting was planned at the Mela Authority Auditorium, but concerns over VIP security disrupting pilgrims’ movement led to the shift in venue.

After the meeting, the ministers will travel from the Arail VIP Ghat to the Sangam by motorboats. At the Sangam, CM Yogi and the cabinet members will perform the worship rituals and take the holy dip in Sangam.

As per reports, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with Cabinet Ministers Suresh Kumar Khanna, Surya Pratap Shahi, Swatantra Dev Singh, Baby Rani Maurya, Jaiveer Singh, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Dharampal, Nand Gopal Nandi, Anil Rajbhar, and all 54 ministers, including those with independent charge and state ministers, will take the holy dip in the Sangam after attending the cabinet meeting.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

VHP proposes single law for all religious endowments, calls for Wakf Act overhaul AJR

VHP proposes single law for all religious endowments, calls for Wakf Act overhaul

Bengaluru: Man wearing helmet steals 3 cows worth Rs 2 lakh in Chamrajpet; 1 arrested vkp

Bengaluru: Man wearing helmet steals 3 cows worth Rs 2 lakh in Chamrajpet; 1 arrested

All liquor shops to remain close in Delhi on THESE dates due to assembly polls shk

All liquor shops to remain close in Delhi on THESE dates due to assembly polls

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker entered actor residence when security guards were asleep, says cops anr

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker entered actor's residence when security guards were asleep, says cops

Pistols, rifles & guns! More than 100 shots fired in air at UP wedding, case filed (WATCH) shk

Pistols, rifles & guns! More than 100 shots fired in air at UP wedding, case filed (WATCH)

Recent Stories

VHP proposes single law for all religious endowments, calls for Wakf Act overhaul AJR

VHP proposes single law for all religious endowments, calls for Wakf Act overhaul

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature soaring towards 30 degrees in January? Met office says THIS; Check ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature soaring towards 30 degrees in January? Met office says THIS; Check

Bengaluru: Man wearing helmet steals 3 cows worth Rs 2 lakh in Chamrajpet; 1 arrested vkp

Bengaluru: Man wearing helmet steals 3 cows worth Rs 2 lakh in Chamrajpet; 1 arrested

All liquor shops to remain close in Delhi on THESE dates due to assembly polls shk

All liquor shops to remain close in Delhi on THESE dates due to assembly polls

D.R. Horton Stock In Focus After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Bullish

D.R. Horton Stock In Focus After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Bullish

Recent Videos

'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

Video Icon
What Trump Said on H-1B Visa Debate? 'I am on Both Sides But...' | Asianet Newsable

What Trump Said on H-1B Visa Debate? 'I am on Both Sides But...' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Marco Rubio Sworn in as NEW US Secretary of State by JD Vance | Watch | Asianet Newsable

Marco Rubio Sworn in as NEW US Secretary of State by JD Vance | Watch | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Video Icon
Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

Video Icon