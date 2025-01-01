Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi addresses media after reviewing Mahakumbh preparations

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing a press conference after the review meeting for Mahakumbh preparations in Prayagraj on Tuesday, once again appealed to the people of Prayagraj to uphold the highest standards of cleanliness and hospitality during the grand event.

Extending his New Year wishes, the Chief Minister remarked, “With everyone’s cooperation, the honour of hosting the Mahakumbh with full grandeur will not only reflect the efforts of the double-engine government but also the pride of the people of Prayagraj. I appeal to the residents of Prayagraj to seize this opportunity to surpass the remarkable example of cleanliness and hospitality they set during the 2019 Kumbh. This time too, our Prayagraj will shine as a model of cleanliness and exemplary hospitality.”

The Chief Minister addressed the media after conducting the review meeting at the ICCC auditorium of the Prayagraj Mela Authority. He remarked that, with the blessings of nature, Lord Prayagraj, Dwadash Madhav, and the holy rivers Ganga and Yamuna, efforts are being made to ensure the successful and safe completion of the Mahakumbh event.

The Chief Minister highlighted the extensive development and rejuvenation of Prayagraj city. Over 200 roads have been upgraded, with single-lane roads converted to double lanes, double lanes to four lanes, and four lanes to six lanes. Of the 14 flyovers and ROBs planned, 13 have been completed, with the last one nearing completion. Numerous beautification projects have also been undertaken within the city.

Arrangements have been made within the city to establish holding areas both at railway stations and in their vicinity. Additionally, the Mela Authority has identified and developed parking spaces across 5,000 acres, located 2 to 5 kilometres from Sangam along key routes to Prayagraj. These parking areas are equipped with checkpoints, robust security arrangements, and public address systems to ensure smooth and safe operations during the Maha Kumbh.

The Chief Minister shared that during the 2019 Kumbh, the number of pontoon bridges was increased to 22, and for the upcoming Mahakumbh, this has been further raised to 30. Of these, 28 have already been completed, with the remaining two set to be finished within the next three to four days.

A 12-kilometer-long temporary ghat is also being prepared, with most of it nearly ready. Additionally, a permanent ghat is under construction near Arail and is expected to be completed within two to three days.

He highlighted that approximately 530 kilometres of checkered plates have been laid across the area, along with a 450-kilometre pipeline for supplying clean drinking water. The fair is now almost fully prepared, with more than 7,000 organizations participating and over 1.5 lakh tents arranged by the Mela Authority.

The Chief Minister remarked that both the nation and the world are eager to witness this monumental spiritual and religious gathering in Prayagraj. "This Mahakumbh is a rare and auspicious event occurring after 144 years, and people from across the globe want to experience it firsthand," he said.

He also emphasized that the double-engine government is working tirelessly to ensure all necessary arrangements are in place for this grand occasion.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that the first holy bath of Paush Purnima will take place on January 13, followed by the second bath on Makar Sankranti, January 14, which will also be an Amrit Snan.

On January 29, the significant Mauni Amavasya bath will be held, expected to draw the largest gathering, with an estimated 6 to 8 crore devotees participating in this sacred Amrit Snan.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of this holy time, mentioning that Basant Panchami on February 3 will mark another major bath. Additionally, two more baths are scheduled on February 12 and February 26, making a total of six holy baths during the event.

CM Yogi emphasized that there will be no protocol restrictions on the day of the main bath, ensuring an inclusive atmosphere. He also shared plans to arrange floral showers to honor revered saints and welcome devotees on this auspicious occasion.

