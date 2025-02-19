Mahakumbh 2025: A spiritual extravaganza boosting Prayagraj's tourism and hospitality sector

The Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, attracting over 55 crore devotees, has significantly boosted the city's tourism, travel, and hospitality sectors. Hotels, homestays, and luxury accommodations are experiencing high demand, leading to increased profits for businesses.

The ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, a massive spiritual gathering with over 55 crore devotees, has provided a significant boost to the city's tourism, travel, and hotel industries. Despite the completion of the Amrit Snans, millions continue to visit daily, drawn by the sacred event.

The demand for accommodation in Prayagraj has seen a significant surge. Hotels, homestays, and luxury cottages, especially in the fair area, are being pre-booked for the days following February 26.

The city’s hotel and restaurant industry has experienced a growth of 20 to 30 per cent, with a profit margin of 5 to 10 per cent, thanks to the influx of pilgrims. Additionally, tour and travel agencies are also witnessing substantial profits as they cater to the needs of the visitors.

In this grand gathering of faith, the hotel and restaurant industry has witnessed an unprecedented demand. Rooms in three and four-star hotels, as well as in homestays and lodges, are being booked in large numbers. Luxury tent houses set up in the fairgrounds are also fully booked, reflecting the growing demand for accommodation. The ongoing Mahakumbh has become a religious event and a driving force behind the local economy.

Harjinder Singh, President of the Prayagraj Hotels and Restaurant Welfare Association, shared that this year’s Mahakumbh has seen an unexpected surge in the number of pilgrims visiting Prayagraj. While the overwhelming number of devotees has caused some difficulty in reaching hotels, the enthusiasm among the pilgrims remains strong.

“The hospitality industry has recorded a 5 to 10 per cent profit increase, and this trend is expected to continue beyond Mahakumbh. The strategic efforts of CM Yogi in enhancing Prayagraj’s infrastructure and promoting its tourism potential will benefit the hotel, restaurant, and travel industries in the long run,” Singh said.

As Mahakumbh continues to attract millions of devotees, it is not only reinforcing spiritual faith but also shaping Prayagraj’s economic future, making it a thriving hub for tourism and hospitality.

