Mahakumbh 2025: A spiritual extravaganza boosting Prayagraj's tourism and hospitality sector

The Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, attracting over 55 crore devotees, has significantly boosted the city's tourism, travel, and hospitality sectors. Hotels, homestays, and luxury accommodations are experiencing high demand, leading to increased profits for businesses.

Mahakumbh 2025: A spiritual extravaganza boosting Prayagraj's tourism and hospitality sector
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 11:26 AM IST

The ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, a massive spiritual gathering with over 55 crore devotees, has provided a significant boost to the city's tourism, travel, and hotel industries. Despite the completion of the Amrit Snans, millions continue to visit daily, drawn by the sacred event.

The demand for accommodation in Prayagraj has seen a significant surge. Hotels, homestays, and luxury cottages, especially in the fair area, are being pre-booked for the days following February 26. 

The city’s hotel and restaurant industry has experienced a growth of 20 to 30 per cent, with a profit margin of 5 to 10 per cent, thanks to the influx of pilgrims. Additionally, tour and travel agencies are also witnessing substantial profits as they cater to the needs of the visitors.

In this grand gathering of faith, the hotel and restaurant industry has witnessed an unprecedented demand. Rooms in three and four-star hotels, as well as in homestays and lodges, are being booked in large numbers. Luxury tent houses set up in the fairgrounds are also fully booked, reflecting the growing demand for accommodation. The ongoing Mahakumbh has become a religious event and a driving force behind the local economy.

Harjinder Singh, President of the Prayagraj Hotels and Restaurant Welfare Association, shared that this year’s Mahakumbh has seen an unexpected surge in the number of pilgrims visiting Prayagraj. While the overwhelming number of devotees has caused some difficulty in reaching hotels, the enthusiasm among the pilgrims remains strong. 

“The hospitality industry has recorded a 5 to 10 per cent profit increase, and this trend is expected to continue beyond Mahakumbh. The strategic efforts of CM Yogi in enhancing Prayagraj’s infrastructure and promoting its tourism potential will benefit the hotel, restaurant, and travel industries in the long run,” Singh said.

As Mahakumbh continues to attract millions of devotees, it is not only reinforcing spiritual faith but also shaping Prayagraj’s economic future, making it a thriving hub for tourism and hospitality.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala college Horror! Student attacked for wearing cooling glasses during dance performance; 6 suspended Kozhikode holy cross college anr

Kerala college Horror! Student attacked for wearing cooling glasses during dance performance; 6 suspended

CM Yogi slams Samajwadi Party for double standards on education, defends regional languages

CM Yogi slams Samajwadi Party for double standards on education, defends regional languages

Mahakumbh 2025 : Over 55 crore sanatanis take holy dip, setting a global record

Mahakumbh 2025 : Over 55 crore sanatanis take holy dip, setting a global record

Kolkata POCSO court hands death sentence to man for raping 7-month-old infant in 'rarest of rare' case anr

Kolkata POCSO court hands death sentence to man for raping 7-month-old infant in 'rarest of rare' case

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Rajya Sabha MP Dr K. Laxman call Mahakumbh 'divine gathering'

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Rajya Sabha MP Dr K. Laxman call Mahakumbh 'divine gathering'

Recent Stories

iPhone SE 4 likely on the way! THESE Apple products will complete your ecosystem gcw

iPhone SE 4 likely on the way! THESE Apple products will complete your ecosystem

Long weekend alert! Enjoy relaxing 4-day holiday in March; check dates here AJR

Long weekend alert! Enjoy relaxing 4-day holiday in March; check dates here

Kerala college Horror! Student attacked for wearing cooling glasses during dance performance; 6 suspended Kozhikode holy cross college anr

Kerala college Horror! Student attacked for wearing cooling glasses during dance performance; 6 suspended

BP Reportedly Mulls Castrol Lubricants Sale, But Retail’s Not Too Enthused

BP Reportedly Mulls Castrol Lubricants Sale, But Retail’s Not Too Enthused

Colgate-Palmolive Strikes Deal To Buy Australian Pet Food Brand Prime100: Retail Mood Improves

Colgate-Palmolive Strikes Deal To Buy Australian Pet Food Brand Prime100: Retail Mood Improves

Recent Videos

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Video Icon
Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Video Icon
Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Video Icon