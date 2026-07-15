Bhupesh Baghel alleged the Centre failed to act against the Mahadev app, claiming 'their own people are involved'. He cited the arrest of Delhi BJP's Vikas Garg and a Rs 904 crore asset seizure in connection with the money laundering case.

Baghel Alleges Centre Shielding 'Own People' in Mahadev App Case

Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday alleged that the Centre failed to act against the Mahadev betting app despite having the authority to shut it down, claiming that "their own people are involved" in the case. Addressing mediapersons in the national capital, Baghel referred to reports that assets worth Rs 904 crore had been seized in connection with the Mahadev App case and alleged that Vikas Garg, Chairman of the Economic Affairs Cell of the Delhi BJP unit, had been implicated.

"The initial action regarding the Mahadev App took place in Chhattisgarh; around 72 FIRs were registered, hundreds of people were arrested, and thousands of bank accounts were seized. Gadgets and laptops were confiscated, and operations were conducted across multiple states. At that time, the central government accused us of shielding the Mahadev betting racket. Now, however, news has emerged that Vikas Garg, the Chairman of the Economic Affairs Cell of the Delhi BJP unit, has been implicated in the Mahadev App case, and assets worth Rs 904 crore have been seized," Baghel said. This comes after Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday granted 24 hours' transit remand of EBIX chairman Vikas Garg to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to produce him before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Garg was arrested by the ED in connection with the alleged Mahadev online betting app money laundering case.

Further, Baghel alleged that while the Union government had the power to block such platforms, it failed to do so. "The responsibility for shutting down such apps lies with the Government of India; they had the authority but took no action. Now the reason is clear--their own people are involved," he said.

Demand for Wider Investigation

Baghel also demanded an investigation into former officials Navneet Sehgal and Hiren Joshi. "I demand an investigation into Navneet Sehgal and Hiren Joshi, who were once extremely powerful officials whose WhatsApp messages used to dictate news headlines. Where are they now? Why isn't the government investigating them? Why hasn't the ED reached them? They must be investigated," he said.

The Congress leader further questioned why the accused persons allegedly operating from abroad had not been brought back to India. "We also demand action regarding those based abroad. When we were in power in Chhattisgarh, we had requested the issuance of a Look Out Circular, yet--even with the current double-engine government, those individuals have not been brought back to the country; they remain abroad. Why is the Government of India failing to take action on the Mahadev betting case?" he said.

Dismisses Punjab Congress Leadership Speculation

Earlier in the day, Baghel met Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal at his residence in the national capital.

Responding to reports of a possible change in the Punjab Congress leadership, Baghel dismissed the speculation and lambasted the media. "Did you speak with Rahul Gandhi? Let newspapers write whatever they want. I have already said what I had to say... I have no control over the stories you run. Go ahead and run whatever you want... This isn't child's play," he said. (ANI)