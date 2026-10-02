The weather in the Telugu states is acting quite strange right now. We usually expect the winter chill to start setting in by this time, but the scene is completely different. The sun beats down heavily in the mornings, and the weather suddenly cools down by afternoon or evening with scattered rains. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana faced severe humidity and dry weather after the recent depression weakened. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says light to moderate rains with thunderstorms will hit several parts of both states from October 2 to October 5.