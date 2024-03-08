Maha Shivratri shocker: 14 children electrocuted during procession in Rajasthan's Kota; WATCH viral video

During a Maha Shivratri procession in Rajasthan's Kota, as many as 14 children were electrocuted on Friday (Mar 08). One of the children is said to be critical.

Kota: In an appalling incident, at least 14 children were electrocuted during a procession on the occasion of Maha Shivratri in Kota, Rajasthan on Friday (Mar 08). According to reports, one child is in critical. The incident took place near Kunhadi Thermal Chauraha in Kota. Videos of the hospital have gone viral online, showing parents eagerly bringing their children to the medical centre in need of immediate care. Currently, aid for the impacted youngsters is being handled by local officials who have hurried to the scene and the hospital.

According to Kota Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan, a 20-22 feet pipe being carried by a child touched a high-tension wire. She also said that several children were electrocuted while trying to save the child.

Duhan stated that an investigation had been started and that one of the children is in critical condition with 100% burns.

"It's a tragic incident. Residents of Kaali Basti had gathered here with their Kalash, and a child was carrying a 20-22 ft pipe that came into contact with the high-tension wire. To save that child, all the children present there were electrocuted," stated the senior police officer.

Rajasthan Minister Heeralal Nagar announced the formation of a special team dedicated to providing all possible treatment.

