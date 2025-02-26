Savarkar’s Anadi Mi, Anant Mi to receive first Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Rajya Prerna Geet Award

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s poem Anadi Mi, Anant Mi has been selected for the first Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Rajya Prerna Geet Award. 
 

Savarkar anadi mi anant mi to receive first chhatrapati sambhaji maharaj rajya prerna geet award anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 26, 2025, 9:15 AM IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Tuesday announced that Freedom Fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's poem 'Anadi Mi, Anant Mi' will receive the first Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Rajya Prerna Geet Award.

The Maharashtra government introduced this award to honour the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who was not only a warrior but also a Sanskrit scholar and writer. The award recognises powerful poetry that inspired the state during challenging times.

Shelar stated that the award includes a cash prize of Rs two akh and a memento.

Announcing the honour for Savarkar's poem, he explained that Savarkar composed 'Anadi Mi, Anant Mi' to strengthen his courage in Marseille when British forces captured him.

"Freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar jumped into the sea to continue his fight to free his country from British captivity. Savarkar swam a distance of 60 yards and reached the shores of Marseilles. But unfortunately, he was captured. He had already realized that he would be subjected to inhuman torture by the British. At that time, the lines of poetry that inspired him to regain the strength to fight for the country were "Anadi Me... Anant Me.. This is the song," Shelar wrote on X.

Additionally, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his satisfaction with the selection of Savarkar's poem for the award.

He wrote on X, "Tomorrow is the day of the self-sacrifice of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar! I am very happy that the state government has decided to award the 'Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj State Prerna Geet Puraskar-2025' to the poem 'Anadi Mi Anant Mi Avadhya Mi Bhala, Marila Ripu Jagati Asa Kavan Janmala'. This is the first year of the award and it will be given annually. The award will consist of a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a memento. Millions of salutes to Veer Savarkar!"

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PM Modi extends Maha Shivaratri wishes, prays to 'strengthen the resolve for a developed India' anr

PM Modi extends Maha Shivaratri wishes, prays to 'strengthen the resolve for a developed India'

Venjaramoodu Murders: Afan visited bar after attacking four, phone search history under investigation anr

Venjaramoodu Murders: Afan visited bar after attacking four, phone search history under investigation

Digital arrest scam: Fake ED officer defrauds Odisha University VC of Rs 14 lakh, probe underway anr

Digital arrest scam: Fake ED officer defrauds Odisha University VC of Rs 14 lakh, probe underway

Kerala: Class 9 student fatally struck by Vande Bharat Express in Kayamkulam anr

Kerala: Class 9 student fatally struck by Vande Bharat Express in Kayamkulam

CBSE proposes two board exams for Class X from 2026 aiming to reduce academic pressure; seeks public feedback anr

CBSE proposes two board exams for Class X from 2026 aiming to reduce academic pressure; seeks public feedback

Recent Stories

Sabudana Momos Recipe: Delicious Fasting Treat Step by Step Guide RBA

Sabudana Momos Recipe: Delicious Fasting Treat Step by Step Guide

Farhan Akhtar gives MAJOR update on Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani starrer Don 3; Here's what he said ATG

Farhan Akhtar gives MAJOR update on Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani starrer Don 3; Here's what he said

Nothing Phone 3a vs Nothing Phone 2a: What upgrades can you expect? gcw

Nothing Phone 3a vs Nothing Phone 2a: What upgrades can you expect?

Prajakta Koli's wedding pictures: Here Are 7 details that broke Bollywood wedding trends MEG

Prajakta Koli's wedding pictures: Here Are 7 details that broke Bollywood wedding trends

Dwayne Johnson remembers late dog Hobbs; shares a series of pictures and videos RBA

Dwayne Johnson remembers late dog Hobbs; shares a series of pictures and videos

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Video Icon
Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Video Icon