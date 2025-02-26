Savarkar’s Anadi Mi, Anant Mi to receive first Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Rajya Prerna Geet Award

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s poem Anadi Mi, Anant Mi has been selected for the first Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Rajya Prerna Geet Award.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Tuesday announced that Freedom Fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's poem 'Anadi Mi, Anant Mi' will receive the first Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Rajya Prerna Geet Award.

The Maharashtra government introduced this award to honour the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who was not only a warrior but also a Sanskrit scholar and writer. The award recognises powerful poetry that inspired the state during challenging times.

Shelar stated that the award includes a cash prize of Rs two akh and a memento.

Announcing the honour for Savarkar's poem, he explained that Savarkar composed 'Anadi Mi, Anant Mi' to strengthen his courage in Marseille when British forces captured him.

"Freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar jumped into the sea to continue his fight to free his country from British captivity. Savarkar swam a distance of 60 yards and reached the shores of Marseilles. But unfortunately, he was captured. He had already realized that he would be subjected to inhuman torture by the British. At that time, the lines of poetry that inspired him to regain the strength to fight for the country were "Anadi Me... Anant Me.. This is the song," Shelar wrote on X.



Additionally, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his satisfaction with the selection of Savarkar's poem for the award.

He wrote on X, "Tomorrow is the day of the self-sacrifice of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar! I am very happy that the state government has decided to award the 'Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj State Prerna Geet Puraskar-2025' to the poem 'Anadi Mi Anant Mi Avadhya Mi Bhala, Marila Ripu Jagati Asa Kavan Janmala'. This is the first year of the award and it will be given annually. The award will consist of a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a memento. Millions of salutes to Veer Savarkar!"

