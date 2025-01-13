Maha Kumbh 2025 to drive Rs 2 lakh crore economic growth in Uttar Pradesh; Report

Maha Kumbh 2025 is projected to generate up to Rs 2 lakh crore in economic growth for Uttar Pradesh, with industry estimates suggesting an even higher potential of Rs 4 lakh crore.

The Maha Kumbh Mela commenced in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, this morning, with over 50 lakh devotees participating in the first sacred dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. Regarded as the largest human congregation globally, the ancient Kumbh Mela is projected to attract over 40 crore people to Prayagraj, surpassing the combined populations of the United States and Russia.

The event, taking place after 12 years, covers approximately 4,000 hectares and will run until February 26. It is anticipated to significantly boost the economic development of Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, which has allocated a budget of around Rs 7,000 crore for this 45-day mega event.

Maha Kumbh 2025 is expected to bring about economic growth of up to Rs 2 lakh crore for Uttar Pradesh. Industry estimates suggest that if each of the 40 crore visitors spends an average of Rs 5,000, the total economic impact could reach Rs 2 lakh crore. Some estimates even project that the average spending per person could rise to Rs 10,000, pushing the total impact to Rs 4 lakh crore. The event is also anticipated to boost both nominal and real GDP by over 1 percent.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) estimates that the food and beverage sector, including packaged foods, water, biscuits, juices, and meals, will contribute Rs 20,000 crore to the overall trade during the Maha Kumbh event. Additionally, religious items and offerings, such as oil, lamps, Ganga water, idols, incense sticks, and religious books, are expected to generate another Rs 20,000 crore in economic activity.

Meanwhile, transportation and logistics, encompassing local and interstate services, freight, and taxis, are projected to contribute Rs 10,000 crore to the economy during the Maha Kumbh event. Additionally, tourism services, including tour guides, travel packages, and related activities, are expected to generate another Rs 10,000 crore.

CAIT estimates that temporary medical camps, Ayurvedic products, and medicines could contribute Rs 3,000 crore to the economy during the Maha Kumbh. Additionally, sectors such as e-ticketing, digital payments, Wi-Fi services, and mobile charging stations are expected to generate Rs 1,000 crore. Entertainment and media activities, including advertising and promotions, are anticipated to bring in Rs 10,000 crore in trade.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held once every 12 years, is a rare occasion that attracts the most devotees due to its considered spiritual significance. According to Hindu belief, taking a dip in the sacred waters during this time absolves individuals of their sins and provides salvation from the cycle of life and death.

While the Kumbh Mela is celebrated every three years at various holy cities along the Ganga and Yamuna, the Maha Kumbh is seen as the pinnacle of the event, with its grandeur and significance elevating the festival to unparalleled levels of spiritual and cultural importance.

