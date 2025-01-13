Maha Kumbh 2025 begins: Decoding the staggering numbers behind largest gathering of humanity on Earth

India is set to witness the largest human gathering on Earth as the six-week-long Maha Kumbh Mela festival officially began in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday.

India is set to witness the largest human gathering on Earth as the six-week-long Maha Kumbh Mela festival officially began in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. With more than 35 crore pilgrims expected to attend, the event is poised to be a monumental display of faith, drawing devotees from across the world to the confluence of the three holiest rivers in Hinduism – the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held once every 12 years, is a rare occasion that attracts the most devotees due to its considered spiritual significance. According to Hindu belief, taking a dip in the sacred waters during this time absolves individuals of their sins and provides salvation from the cycle of life and death.

While the Kumbh Mela is celebrated every three years at various holy cities along the Ganga and Yamuna, the Maha Kumbh is seen as the pinnacle of the event, with its grandeur and significance elevating the festival to unparalleled levels of spiritual and cultural importance.

"2019 was Kumbh. This is Maha Kumbh, and in the last Kumbh, we received 24 crore pilgrims, and this time we are expecting more than 35 crore pilgrims. Arrangements are also being made like that," Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said ahead of the Maha Kumbh 2025.

Here's a breakdown of the staggering numbers behind Maha Kumbh 2025:

1. Expected Attendance

35 crore pilgrims expected to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela, making it the largest human gathering in history.

pilgrims expected to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela, making it the largest human gathering in history. Millions will bathe in the confluence of the three holy rivers: the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

1.5 million foreign tourists are expected to visit the Maha Kumbh

1.5 million foreign tourists are expected to visit the Maha Kumbh

devotees expected during the period of Mauni Amawasya this time (from January 25 to January 30). The estimated number of Kalpvasis in the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is 15-20 lakh.

2. Tent City

4,000 hectares of land have been allocated for the construction of a temporary tent city along the banks of the rivers.

150,000 tents will house the visitors, providing shelter throughout the festival.

will house the visitors, providing shelter throughout the festival. The number of pontoon bridges has also witnessed a rise to 30 this time from 22 in 2019.

Visitors can also enjoy authentic Indian cuisines at state-specific food stalls.

14,630 cultural artists to enthrall with vibrant performances.

to enthrall with vibrant performances. The city will be equipped with: 3,000 kitchens 145,000 restrooms 100 car parks 67,000 streetlights 1.50 lakh toilets 25,000 public accommodation beds



3. Power and Infrastructure

The festival will require more electricity than the total consumption of 100,000 urban apartments in a month.

in a month. Hundreds of thousands of new electricity connections have been installed to meet the power demand.

of new electricity connections have been installed to meet the power demand. Over 50,000 QR codes are being installed on electricity poles to assist pilgrims in identifying their location.

4. Transportation

100 special trains have been added to the schedule to transport visitors to and from Prayagraj.

These trains will make 3,300 trips during the festival to accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims.

during the festival to accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims. 250 electric buses deployed for taking pilgrims from one part of the mela to the other part

5. Security

45,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure the safety and security of the millions attending.

The event will be monitored using drones and AI-powered systems to track and surveil attendees.

and to track and surveil attendees. Over 100 ambulances (road, river, and air) are ready to handle any medical emergencies during the festival.

(road, river, and air) are ready to handle any medical emergencies during the festival. Projects have also been sanctioned to monitor the social media continuously, so that nobody does any mischief.

Integrated Control and Command Centres established

6. Financial Commitment

The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated Rs 7,000 crore for organizing the event, ensuring the safety, infrastructure, and logistics are well-managed.

for organizing the event, ensuring the safety, infrastructure, and logistics are well-managed. Rs 8,000 crore allocated by central government.

7. Religious and Cultural Significance

12 years since the last Maha Kumbh, making this festival a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual experience.

since the last Maha Kumbh, making this festival a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual experience. Thousands of saffron-clad saints and hermits will participate, attracting pilgrims who seek blessings and spiritual wisdom.

8. Emergency Preparedness

26 pilgrims tragically died in a stampede during the 2013 Maha Kumbh, prompting authorities to beef up security and emergency response for this year's event.

tragically died in a stampede during the 2013 Maha Kumbh, prompting authorities to beef up security and emergency response for this year’s event. More than 100 road ambulances , 7 river ambulances , and air ambulances have been readied for quick response in case of emergencies.

, , and air ambulances have been readied for quick response in case of emergencies. In case of fire and emergency, pilgrims can call Mela Control & fire department at 100 / 112 /1920.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is a testament to India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage, combining ancient traditions with modern logistics and technology. With its massive scale and profound significance, it remains one of the largest and most awe-inspiring human gatherings in the world, offering millions the chance to immerse themselves in faith, culture, and unity.

Maha Kumbh offers opportunity to explore spiritual heritage of UP, India: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking at the formal closing ceremony of the Gorakhpur Mahotsav 2025 on Sunday, emphasized the immense significance of the Maha Kumbh as an opportunity for people from across India and the world to explore the spiritual and cultural heritage of both Uttar Pradesh and India.

Adityanath highlighted the uniqueness of this year's Maha Kumbh, noting that it is being held after a rare celestial alignment that occurs once every 144 years.

He encouraged devotees to first offer khichdi to Baba Gorakhnath on Makar Sankranti before participating in the grand Maha Kumbh, which will take place from January 13 to February 26, and is expected to attract around 40 crore visitors—making it an unparalleled event outside India and China.

The confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers provides a rare spiritual experience, he said.

Adityanath also mentioned new developments enhancing the event’s spiritual depth, including the Akshay Vat Corridor, Saraswati Corridor, and pathways connecting prominent temples and pilgrimage sites.

He placed particular emphasis on the significance of the 'Mauni Amavasya' ritual, scheduled for January 29, which will coincide with a rare celestial event occurring once every 144 years.

Concluding, he underscored the importance of cultural traditions, stating that folk tales and traditions are the lifeblood of the nation.

