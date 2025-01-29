Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 57 million devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya

On the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, more than 57.1 million devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni waters today, said an official statement from Uttar Pradesh Information Department.
 

ANI | First Published Jan 29, 2025, 6:04 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 6:04 PM IST

On the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, more than 57.1 million devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni waters today, said an official statement from Uttar Pradesh Information Department. The ongoing religious event has witnessed an overwhelming show of faith, with millions gathering at the Triveni Sangam to mark this auspicious day of spiritual cleansing and devotion.

The number of Kalpwasis, who observe month-long spiritual austerities, exceeded 1 million, adding to the spiritual fervor.

The total footfall for the ongoing Magh Mela has now surpassed 199.4 million, even as a stampede-like situation briefly occurred due to the overwhelming rush at key bathing ghats.

Earlier in the day, Members of Akhara's gathered in small numbers at Triveni Sangam to take an 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya.
Digambar Naga Baba Chidanand Puri of Panchayati Niranjani Akhara speaking to ANI after taking 'Amrit snan' said that after today's stampede-like situation in Maha Kumbh people from Niranjani Akhara are coming in small numbers to take a holy dip.

"Due to an unexpected event today, our (Akharas) shobha yatra could not be taken out. We are now coming to take a holy dip in small numbers," Digambar Naga Baba said.

This comes after a stampede-like situation arose at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in several injuries. This incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which is also the day of the Second Shahi Snan.

Following the incident, heavy security has been deployed at the Triveni Sangam as police pave the way for Akharas and saints for their Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, 36.1 million devotees had taken the holy dip at Triveni by 10 AM on Wednesday. Other key bathing dates during the Mahakumbh include February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). 

