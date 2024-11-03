Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees to experience Amrit Kalash, selfie points at Sangam

According to Dr Rajesh Mishra, Deputy Curator of the museum, the Amrit Kalash will be a major attraction for devotees from India and abroad, with plans to develop it as a selfie point. Reflecting the mythological significance of Mahakumbh, the Amrit Kalash installation is set to be a memorable highlight of this grand event. 

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is working tirelessly in Prayagraj to make this Mahakumbh the most magnificent and divine event yet. In line with this vision, the Allahabad Museum in Prayagraj plans to elevate the grandeur of Mahakumbh with a unique display. The museum will showcase a replica of the Kalash dripping Amrit and has requested approximately 12,000 square feet from the fair administration to feature an exhibition celebrating Indian art and culture.

The Allahabad Museum in Prayagraj has established the world's first gallery dedicated to showcasing the lives and contributions of key revolutionaries from the 1857 uprising to India's independence. This gallery brings to life the 90-year saga of the freedom struggle, featuring almost all the major freedom fighters from the extremist faction who fought for the nation.

Visitors will have the unique opportunity to learn about heroes ranging from Mangal Pandey to Chandrashekhar Azad. This gallery, a blend of digital and written displays, offers a space to honor and learn about these remarkable revolutionaries. Each exhibit vividly recounts the history of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for India's freedom, leaving visitors moved by their bravery and legacy.

