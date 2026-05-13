Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has announced a 50% cut in convoy sizes for ministers, a ban on foreign tours, and restricted use of state aircraft to reduce fuel consumption. Officials are also directed to use public transport and video conferencing.

In a significant move aimed at reducing fuel consumption and improving the use of public resources, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced a series of administrative measures, including a 50 per cent reduction in convoy size for the Chief Minister and all ministers, restriction on foreign tours and increased reliance on video conferencing for official work.

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The decisions were taken by Chief Minister Fadnavis during two high-level review meetings held in Mumbai, which were attended by the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and other senior officials, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Key Directives Issued

As per the new directives, the number of vehicles in the convoy of the Chief Minister and all ministers will be reduced by half with immediate effect. During outstation visits, the concerned Police Commissioner or Superintendent of Police will be responsible for ensuring that convoy strength does not exceed the prescribed limit.

The state government has also decided that ministers and officials will not undertake any foreign tours henceforth. The use of government aircraft and helicopters has been restricted and will only be permitted in cases of absolute necessity. Officials have been directed to opt for regular commercial flight services instead.

Furthermore, ministers and officials have been asked to increase the use of public transport systems, including metro services. In the initial phase, they will be required to use public transport at least one day as part of the initiative.

The government has also directed that most official meetings should be conducted through video conferencing instead of physical meetings, wherever possible. A strict review of all government-allotted vehicles will also be undertaken as part of the austerity drive.

Additionally, action against unnecessary hoardings and flex boards will be intensified, along with measures to restrict decorative lighting at public locations. The decisions have been taken in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for reducing fuel consumption and ensuring optimal utilisation of public resources, the CMO said.

Governor Initiates Similar Measures

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has also initiated steps to rationalise his official convoy size. The Governor has directed the State Home Department to review existing security arrangements and examine the feasibility of reducing the number of vehicles deployed.

In a letter addressed to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manisha Mhaiskar, Governor's Secretary Prashant Narnaware stated that the Governor has sought a reassessment of the present threat perception and optimisation of convoy deployment, while ensuring security standards are maintained. The officials said that the Governor's initiative aims to promote responsible use of fuel and public resources while maintaining necessary security protocols. (ANI)