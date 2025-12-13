Preparations are underway for Magh Mela 2026 in Prayagraj, with the administration expecting around 15 crore pilgrims. The event, running from Jan 3 to Feb 15, will see expanded infrastructure and security to manage the massive turnout.

Extensive preparations are underway in Prayagraj for the Magh Mela 2026, with the Uttar Pradesh administration anticipating a massive turnout of pilgrims and visitors. According to Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner Saumya Agarwal, the upcoming Magh Mela is expected to be larger in scale than previous years, with an estimated footfall of around 15 crore people.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The annual religious congregation will commence on January 3, 2026, and continue until February 15, coinciding with several auspicious bathing days, including Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya and Maha Shivaratri. The Magh Mela is traditionally held at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, drawing lakhs of devotees daily who come to take a holy dip.

Expanded Infrastructure and Planning

Speaking to ANI, Divisional Commissioner Saumya Agarwal said that the scale of the Magh Mela this year has been significantly expanded to accommodate the expected surge in pilgrims. "There is one more sector being built, while the number of pontoon bridges would be seven this time around. Appropriate contingency plans have been drafted according to the traffic estimates, similar to Kumbh Mela," she said.

Key Dates and Pilgrim Estimates

Breaking down the estimate, she continued, "The expected number of pilgrims is high if we take current trends into account and combining that with the floating population, we have arrived at approximately 15 crore visitors in Magh Mela 2026." She ended her statement by sharing the dates of major days in the upcoming Mela. "Makar Sakranti is falling on January 15, and Mauni Amavasya is on January 18, and with that, the Mela will end on February 15 with Maha Shivaratri.", she officially stated.

CM Yogi Adityanath on Devotee Safety

Earlier, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had also mentioned that the expected number of visitors would be somewhere around 12 to 15 crore. He spoke about how the preparations are being done with the high number of devotees in mind to ensure their safety.

Adding to that, he stated that many Kalpvasis would visit in January for Paush Purnima, and around 20 to 25 lakhs of visitors stay for the entire 1.5 months to "snan" on the six important days. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)