A Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) is being conducted at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, Hyderabad, on Saturday to mark the successful completion of pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets from various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The parade marks a significant milestone in the journey of the cadets as they prepare to be commissioned as officers in the Indian Air Force. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan will be the Reviewing Officer for the Graduation Ceremony. Senior officers of the Indian Armed Forces, dignitaries, and families of the graduating cadets are present on the occasion.

The event underscores the Indian Air Force's commitment to rigorous training and professional excellence, aimed at nurturing future leaders capable of safeguarding the nation's airspace.

CDS Emphasises on Operational Preparedness

Earlier today, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan attended the Combined Graduation Parade review at the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad. On the occasion, CDS General Anil Chauhan, in his message to the flight cadets, emphasised that in wars, there are no runners-up while highlighting that Operation Sindoor is continuing.

"The margin of error is nil, and the cost of complacency is unforgiving. You also join the Air Force at a moment when a new normal has firmly taken shape, an era defined by a high degree of operational preparedness. The intensity of operations may have ebbed, but Operation Sindoor continues. Our strengths will lie in the ability to remain alert, agile, and prepared every hour, every day. Making victory a habit should be part of this new normal. Wars are not won by rhetoric, but by purposeful action," CDS Gen Chauhan said.

Strengthening India-Vietnam Friendship

CDS General Anil Chauhan also congratulated trainees from Vietnam for graduating from the Air Force Academy and said that their presence strengthens the bond of trust and friendship between India and Vietnam.

CDS Chauhan also wished the trainee graduates for their future endeavours and asserted that their future ahead is filled with honour, sacrifice, and continuous efforts towards excellence. (ANI)