Uddhav Thackeray began a tour of Vidarbha after six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs defected to the Eknath Shinde camp. He asserted that repeated defections by 'traitors' will not weaken the party as long as loyal Shiv Sainiks support him.

'Shiv Sena cannot be destroyed'

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray reached Nagpur on Friday and is set to tour Yavatmal, Washim, Hingoli and Parbhani over the next two days, following a major political setback for his faction. This comes in the wake of the recent defection of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Thackeray said that the party cannot be finished as long as loyal Shiv Sainiks stand with him, asserting that repeated defections will not weaken the organisation. He said opponents believe Shiv Sena will collapse if "traitors" break away, but maintained that the party has survived such exits in the past and will continue to do so.

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During the occasion, Thackeray said, "Even today, our opponents fail to grasp the reality. They believe that by bringing the traitors into their fold, they can finish off the Shiv Sena. Yet, many such traitors have already left; and as long as staunch, loyal Shiv Sainiks like you stand by me, the Shiv Sena cannot be destroyed. It is because of this very love of yours that the Shiv Sena endures and will continue to endure..."

He further added that those who try to weaken the party's roots would not succeed, expressing confidence in his cadre's resolve. "It is because of your love that Shiv Sena exists, and Shiv Sena will continue to exist. And those who come against the roots of Shiv Sena, I am confident that you will not stop until you finish them off," he further added.

Setback for UBT as 6 MPs Join Shinde Camp

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has faced a significant setback. Six Lok Sabha MPs from the UBT faction officially joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. These include Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh, and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar. This move has reduced the UBT faction's presence in the Lok Sabha to just three members, while significantly strengthening the Shinde faction's parliamentary numbers. (ANI)