Madras HC sentences IPS officer Sampath Kumar to 15 days jail in contempt plea by MS Dhoni

Madras High Court sentenced IPS officer Sampath Kumar to 15 days imprisonment in the contempt of court petition filed by MS Dhoni as the statements claimed he was involved in betting and fixing in 2013.

The Madras High Court on Friday sentenced IPS officer Sampath Kumar to 15 days of simple imprisonment in response to a contempt plea filed by renowned Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. The judgment was delivered by the bench comprising Justice SS Sundar and Justice Sunder Mohan. However, the court opted to suspend the sentence for 30 days, granting Sampath Kumar the opportunity to file an appeal.

Also read: 'If he sheds 20kgs, I'll include him in IPL': MS Dhoni's interesting conversation with Asghar Afghan

The contempt plea brought forth by MS Dhoni asserted that Sampath Kumar had made disparaging and derogatory remarks against both the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court. Dhoni argued that such comments had the potential to erode public faith in the judicial system, constituting criminal contempt.

The crux of Dhoni's complaint revolved around statements made by Sampath Kumar, alleging that the Supreme Court intentionally withheld certain portions of the Report of Justice Mudgal Committee. This committee was established to independently investigate match-fixing allegations in the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL). According to Dhoni, Sampath insinuated that the Supreme Court "has a motive" in not disclosing the contents of the sealed cover.

Aside from the allegations concerning the Supreme Court, Sampath Kumar was accused of disrespecting and scandalizing the Madras High Court. The contemptuous remarks also extended to accusations against the office of the Advocate General and designated Senior Counsels of the Madras High Court.

These statements were made by Sampath Kumar in an additional affidavit filed within the context of a Civil Suit initiated by MS Dhoni. The suit targeted the IPS officer and Zee Media Corporation over match-fixing allegations. Despite Zee Media challenging Dhoni's interrogatories in the defamation suit, the High Court dismissed the challenge and subsequent appeal. The court, acknowledging Dhoni's global cricketing stature, emphasized the need for caution when broadcasting news that could impact individuals of such repute.

Also read: IPL 2024: 'Maybe he has got 3 more years' - AB De Villiers' sensational remark about CSK icon MS Dhoni

The sentencing of IPS officer Sampath Kumar in the contempt case filed by MS Dhoni adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing legal battle between the cricketer and the officer. The case not only sheds light on the intricacies of the defamation suit but also underscores the importance of maintaining decorum and respect within the legal system. As the legal proceedings continue, the outcome of Sampath Kumar's potential appeal will be closely watched, as it could have broader implications on the intersection of sports, media, and the judiciary.