The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by CM Mohan Yadav, has unanimously approved the draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill. The bill will be tabled in the Assembly's Monsoon Session, with the CM citing 93.54% public support for the law.

In a significant legislative move, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Sunday approved the draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Jagdishpur. The Bill is now set to be tabled in the State Legislative Assembly during the Monsoon Session, which is scheduled to commence tomorrow.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the approval was unanimous. "Today, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has wholeheartedly and unanimously approved the Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2026. I wish to extend my congratulations to my esteemed Cabinet colleagues and to all of you," the Chief Minister said.

Emphasising the government's commitment to constitutional equality, Chief Minister Yadav stated that the Bill aligns with historical Indian values. "We have moved forward in this direction, ensuring the Bill is ready to be tabled during the Legislative Assembly session commencing on July 20. For us, equality has always been an integral part of Indian culture and values," he added.

CM Cites Massive Public Backing

Highlighting massive public backing for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that over 93% of the state's population supports the law.

Citing specific data on the Muslim community's feedback, the CM noted that a significant majority of women are in favour of the uniform legislation. "Our data shows that 80% of Muslim sisters and 40% of Muslim brothers believe there should be a uniform law. We received 30 million (3 crore) SMS messages and gathered public opinion through print, social, and electronic media. I even sought opinions directly from the public through various rallies and gatherings."

''A 7-member committee was formed on April 27, and suggestions were invited from everyone. We also conducted a study of states where UCC is already implemented. We received a total of 958,000 (9.58 lakh) suggestions, and 93.54% of the people in the state have supported this law,'' he said.

A Law for Equal Rights

The Chief Minister underscored that the law is designed to eliminate discrimination and bring all communities under a single legal umbrella. "We have taken a resolution to ensure that everyone in society receives equal rights without any discrimination. Whether it is Ram, Rahim, Ravinder, or Robin--everyone should be granted equal rights," CM Yadav said. (ANI)