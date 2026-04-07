MP CM Mohan Yadav announced week-long Ambedkar Jayanti events across all districts from April 8-14. He also highlighted new four-lane road projects for the state and plans for social harmony programmes until March 2027.

Week-long Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrations Planned Across MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that programmes to mark the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar would be organised across all district headquarters in the state. He further informed that the events for the Ambedkar Jayanti would begin on April 8 and continue till April 14, with the state-level function scheduled at Bhind district headquarters.

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CM Yadav made the announcement while addressing the Council of Ministers ahead of the cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The Chief Minister also added that along with district headquarters, programmes will also be organised at all development block levels. He directed ministers in charge to prepare detailed outlines for events in their respective districts and ensure necessary coordination for smooth conduct.

Social Harmony Programmes for Sant Ravidas Jayanti Year

Additionally, CM Yadav stated that in view of the Sant Ravidas Jayanti Year, social harmony programmes will be conducted across the state till March 31, 2027. He added that the framework for these programmes will be prepared at the district level and instructed ministers to ensure their effective implementation.

Major Infrastructure Boost with New Road Projects

Along with this, the Chief Minister also highlighted recent developments, saying the past week had been significant for Madhya Pradesh, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi approving several four-lane road projects for the state. These include a 22-km tiger corridor on the NH-46 Itarsi-Betul section, estimated at Rs 758 crore, and a 15.6-km four-lane southern bypass connecting Niwari in Madhya Pradesh to Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

Approvals were also granted for the Bangay Khas-Orchha Tigela stretch and a link road connecting NH-44 and NH-39. The CM noted that these infrastructure projects will boost trade, economic activities, and tourism in the state.

He further expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for these approvals.

Ujjain's Role as Time Calculation Centre Highlighted

Furthermore, he shared details about the international conference 'Mahakal: The Master of Time' recently held in Ujjain, stating that renowned astronomers and scientists deliberated on the scientific basis and historical significance of Indian time calculation systems.

He noted that Ujjain had historically been a centre of time calculation, and efforts are being made to re-establish its global recognition. (ANI)