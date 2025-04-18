Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, along with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, chaired a review meeting regarding the Cheetah project at the CM's residence office in Bhopal on Friday and gave necessary instructions to the officials.



Speaking to ANI, CM Yadav announced that a new location has been approved for relocating the Cheetahs in the state, specifically the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, located on the border of Mandsaur and Neemuch districts, during the meeting. He highlighted that arrangements would be made and a few Cheetahs would be shifted on April 20.



"Today, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav held a review meeting with the Madhya Pradesh government regarding the project 'Cheetah' in Bhopal. The Project Cheetah began its journey from Kuno National Park, located in Sheopur district in the state, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Cheetahs became extinct in Asia, and it was reintroduced here from Namibia and South Africa. It is good news that Cheetahs are adapting to the environment and habitat here; their new generation is born here in our jungle, growing and liking the atmosphere here," CM Yadav said.



"Based on those facts, the Union Minister and officials reviewed the project and approved a new place for the Cheetah project, Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary to shift Cheetahs there as well. I express my gratitude to him. We will make arrangements and introduce a few Cheetahs at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary on April 20 and move ahead on new possibilities," the CM said.



The Chief Minister further added that during the meeting the Union Minister also pointed out some other facts that not only the wildlife animals should be protected but also the interest of the public should be boosted towards the animals. The facilities for the animals should be increased, arrangement of rescue center and veterinary college should be made.



Project Cheetah was launched to revive the presence of extinct Cheetah in the country. As part of the first-ever intercontinental translocation of the species, 20 cheetahs were brought to Kuno National Park--eight from Namibia in September 2022 and 12 from South Africa in February 2023. Since their arrival, the project has faced challenges, with eight adult cheetahs--three females and five males--dying.



Currently, the number of total cheetahs at Kuno National Park stands at 26, which include 12 adult cheetahs and 14 cubs born on Indian soil. (ANI)

