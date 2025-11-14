CM Mohan Yadav announced a Knowledge & AI City in Bhopal and a Space Tech Policy-2025 at the MP Tech Growth Conclave 2.0. The event secured investments of Rs 15,896 crore, set to create over 64,000 jobs in the state's tech sector.

MP's Leap into Space and AI Technology

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the Madhya Pradesh Tech Growth Conclave 2.0 held at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore on Thursday and addressed the investors on the occasion. CM Yadav said, "Madhya Pradesh is now going to take a new leap in the field of space technology. The state will soon implement the Space Tech Policy-2025, which will promote satellite data usage, remote sensing, and space start-ups in the state. A Knowledge and AI City will be developed on 2,000 acres of land in Bhopal, modeled on modern hi-tech and cyber cities. World-class institutions, research centers, and start-ups will come together here, transforming Madhya Pradesh into India's AI hub. For the Science City Project, 25 acres of land are being allotted, where extensive facilities for science, innovation, and technological research will be developed. This project will become a center of learning and experimentation for youth and students in the coming years."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

To accelerate the state's technological and industrial sectors, the state government organized the Madhya Pradesh Tech Growth Conclave 2.0 in Indore. This event marks a historic step toward placing the state at the forefront of India's emerging technology map. The state's progressive policies, strong infrastructure, investor-friendly environment, and skilled human resources have made Madhya Pradesh a center of attraction for global investors. The state is rapidly progressing in sectors like IT, AI, semiconductors, drones, fintech, cloud computing, and ESDM (Electronic System Design and Manufacturing), the CM said.

Historic Investments and Employment Generation

He further mentioned, "68 activities took place during the conclave, including inaugurations, land worship ceremonies, allotment letters, agreements, MoUs, policy and portal launches, and one-on-one meetings with industrialists. These initiatives will bring Rs 15,896 crore in investments and create 64,085 new employment opportunities in the state, a historic step for technological and industrial growth."

Tracking Previous Investment Successes

He further informed that from the Investors Summit to Tech Growth Conclave 1.0 (held in April 2025), about 99 investment proposals were received, amounting to Rs 34,000 crore in investment and creating employment for 2 lakh people. Of these, 27 projects are under development with land allotments, and 8 are in the site visit phase, covering 47% of proposals. Within just eight months, around Rs 6,000 crore has been invested, generating jobs for 50,000 people, showcasing the success of tech-driven growth in Madhya Pradesh.

New Agreements and Collaborations

The Chief Minister also issued letters of intent for land allotment to 9 companies for promoting investment and industry development. These units will bring a total investment of Rs 10.61 crore and create around 740 new jobs. Additionally, seven significant MoUs were signed to boost investment and employment generation on the occasion. These will bring about Rs 800 crore in investment and create 10,500 new jobs. The agreements cover emerging fields such as silicon wafer manufacturing, IT park development, technology research, gaming, skill development, and innovation.

A special MoU between the state government and the Indian Army's MCTE was signed for joint research and development in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. The objective is to strengthen cooperation between defense and civilian tech sectors, fostering advanced technology development, innovation, and skill enhancement.

In the presence of the Chief Minister, investment agreements worth Rs 85.51 crore were signed, including the establishment of an AI-driven Drone Technology Center of Excellence in collaboration with IISER Bhopal. This center will feature advanced laboratories and startup incubation facilities.

Digital Governance and Security Initiatives

To strengthen cybersecurity in government departments, the CM launched the CISO Portal, a secure, centralized platform enabling real-time monitoring, threat intelligence, and compliance management, greatly enhancing security, transparency, and efficiency.

To empower the vision of "Digital Madhya Pradesh," CM Yadav inaugurated the Drone Data Repository (DDR). This initiative will promote the use of drone-based data in land management, urban planning, forest conservation, irrigation, and disaster management, setting new standards in data-driven governance and smart administration.

Draft Space Tech Policy-2025 Unveiled

The CM also unveiled the draft of Madhya Pradesh's Space Tech Policy-2025, aimed at making the state a leader in India's space technology economy. The policy will open new avenues for research, investment, employment, and economic as well as scientific advancement.

Inauguration of New Tech and Industrial Units

CM Yadav inaugurated 22 new industrial, technological, and innovation-based units involving an investment of Rs 257.46 crore and creating 2,125 jobs. These advanced units including global capability centers, incubation centers for startups, drone manufacturing units, and high-tech companies will be established in the IT parks of Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior, reinforcing the state's position as a tech hub. (ANI)