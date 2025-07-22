Supreme Court questioned an MBA graduate woman's Rs 12 crore alimony demand after an 18-month marriage, stressing that educated women should work. The court reminded her that being educated comes with responsibility, including the ability to earn.

Supreme Court heard a unique and intense dispute between a husband and wife whose marriage lasted just 18 months. The woman, an MBA graduate and IT professional, demanded a house and Rs 12 crore from her ex-husband as one-time alimony. She claimed he was very rich and that she deserved the money and a flat in Mumbai. The husband, in turn, claimed the marriage should be nullified and accused her of having mental health issues, calling her schizophrenic.

This case has drawn public attention because of the woman's high educational background and her demand, which the court found hard to accept.

The woman's demands

During the hearing, as reported by Law Trend, the woman demanded:

A house in Mumbai's Kalpataru complex, free of all costs

Rs 12 crore in one-time alimony

The removal of an FIR (police complaint) filed against her

She argued that her husband was extremely wealthy and claimed she needed support to live a stable life. She even addressed the judges directly, saying, "Do I look schizophrenic, My Lords?" to challenge the husband's mental health allegation.

She also said the FIR against her could stop her from getting a job.

Supreme Court's response to woman's demands

Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai gave strong remarks during the hearing. He said, "You are so educated. You should earn for yourself and not ask for money from your husband."

The court, as reported by Law Trend, pointed out that she had an MBA and worked in the IT field, and there were many job opportunities in cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The CJI also reacted to her demand for a BMW, saying, "You had a marriage for just 18 months… and now you also want a BMW?"

He reminded her that being educated comes with responsibility, including the ability to earn.

The court proposed a settlement: either she accept a flat with no legal burdens or accept nothing. The judges made it clear that they expect educated women to make efforts to earn rather than rely completely on maintenance money.

Similar view from the Delhi High Court

This is not the first time courts have taken such a view. Earlier this year, the Delhi High Court said that the law does not encourage idleness. In a similar case, Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said:

“A well-educated wife, with experience in a suitable gainful job, ought not to remain idle solely to gain maintenance from her husband.”

The court added that the purpose of maintenance laws was to support those who truly need help, not those who choose not to work even though they can.