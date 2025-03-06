Madhya Pradesh SHOCKER: NEET aspirant kills mother, assaults father after being scolded for using phone

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, attacked his parents with an iron rod after being scolded for excessive mobile phone use.

Madhya Pradesh SHOCKER: NEET aspirant kills mother, assaults father after being scolded for using phone
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 3:39 PM IST

Bhopal: A 20-year-old NEET aspirant, struggling with mobile phone addiction, fatally attacked his mother and left his father in critical condition. The incident took place in Sikandra village panchayat, under the jurisdiction of Waraseoni police station in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district. Reports indicate that the student, Satyam Katre, had dropped out of an institute in Kota last August and returned home.

On Monday night, he reportedly became violent when his parents, Pratibha Katre and Kishore Katre, tried to limit his mobile phone usage, leading to the tragic assault.

Satyam Katre attacked both his parents with an iron rod after his father asked him to stop using his mobile phone. Reports suggest that he was struggling to handle the pressure of clearing NEET. Following the assault, he informed his relatives and the police about the incident.

His injured parents were immediately taken to Gondiya in neighboring Maharashtra for medical treatment.

Waraseoni’s Subdivisional Police Officer, Abhishek Chaudhary, stated that the accused admitted to the crime, revealing that his parents frequently scolded him for not focusing on NEET preparation, as they wanted him to become a doctor.

Pratibha Katre succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment on Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. Meanwhile, her husband, Kishore Katre, remains in critical condition and is receiving treatment in the ICU.

The police have arrested the accused and charged him with murder and attempted murder. His mobile phone has been confiscated, and a detailed investigation is currently in progress.

