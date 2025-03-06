'Marathi is Mumbai's language': CM Fadnavis after RSS leader's 'knowing Marathi not necessary' remark (WATCH)

After RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi's remarks that those coming to Mumbai need not learn Marathi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized on Thursday that the language of Mumbai and the whole state is Marathi.
 

Mar 6, 2025

After RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi's remarks that those coming to Mumbai need not learn Marathi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized on Thursday that the language of Mumbai and the whole state is Marathi.

Addressing the Assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis strongly emphasized, "In Mumbai, Maharashtra, and the State government's language is Marathi, and people who live here should learn it."

"Marathi is a part of the state's culture and identity, and it is the duty of every citizen to learn it," the chief minister and BJP leader said.

The Maharashtra Assembly was adjourned for five minutes today after a heated debated broke out between the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) over the Marathi language issue.

After the Chief Minister's statement, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) and the BJP members in the House got into a verbal duel that escalated to such an extent that the Speaker was forced to adjourn proceedings for five minutes.

Also read: Groom's wedding speech comes with PPT slides, leaves internet in splits (WATCH)

Yesterday during an event in Mumbai, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Bhayyaji Joshi had said, "It is not necessary for everyone to know Marathi." This became a significant issue in the Assembly.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav today asked in the Assembly, about the State government's stance on the issue. In his response, Chief Minister Fadnavis clarified that the state's position is clear -the primary language of Mumbai and Maharashtra is Marathi, and every citizen should learn it. He also mentioned that there would be no compromise on the state's language policy.

The Chief Minister further stated that the Marathi language would be respected and preserved in Maharashtra, and is an integral part of its cultural heritage. He further, appealed to all citizens to respect Marathi and adopt it in their daily lives.

Earlier today, reacting to Bhaiyyaji Joshi's remarks, Sena UBT leader Aditya Thackeray asserted that it is not possible and the language of Maharashtra will remain Marathi.

Thackeray said, "People from outside come to our state and settle here. However, the language of this land is Marathi, just like Tamil is in Tamil Nadu and Kannada is in Karnataka. The ideology of the BJP is to keep disrespecting Maharashtra."

"Yesterday, Suresh Bhaiyya ji said that the language in Ghatkopar could be Gujarati, but this is absolutely not possible. The language of Mumbai is Marathi. This government even halted the Marathi Bhasha Bhavan in Mumbai because they want to disrespect Maharashtra and the Marathi language," Aditya Thackeray said. 

Also read: Ranya Rao Gold smuggling case: Probe expands, fresh trouble for DGP father over old controversy

