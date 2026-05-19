Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra criticised the Congress government's guarantee schemes as election gimmicks. He said their by-election victory won't last and questioned the government's lack of development and farmer support.

Guarantee Schemes Are 'Election Gimmicks'

Karnataka Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President BY Vijayendra on Tuesday criticised the Congress government in the State, saying that their guarantee schemes are merely election gimmicks.

Speaking at a press conference, Vijayendra said that the Congress party may have won the by-elections, but their victory won't last long. "You have won the by-elections. What contributed to your victory? You used the guarantee schemes to win elections. Your victory will not last long," he said.

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Taking a jibe at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he added, "Earlier too, Siddaramaiah was in power. At that time, they won in Gundlupet and Nanjangud. But in the general election held five months later, people sent Siddaramaiah home."

Vijayendra Questions Govt's Development Claims

Further, Vijayendra raised questions on the government's initiatives on various issues, including road infrastructure, funding for irrigation, hospitals, schools, and various constituencies. "The government's guarantee schemes have become mere election gimmicks. In the last three years, have you given any priority to roads? Have you provided funding for irrigation? Has the government given grants to hospitals and schools? Have you released funds for the development of MLAs' constituencies?" he asked

He further criticised the State government, saying that it has completely overlooked the agricultural sector and the farmers. "They are not even competent enough to fill potholes. The government has not paid even the slightest attention to the agriculture sector. It is unfortunate that they have not consoled farmers," he said.

"They did not rush to help during droughts, nor during floods. Yet, they talk about job creation," he added.

Criticism Over 'Achievement Convention'

Speaking at the achievement convention organised in Tumakuru, the BJP State President further criticised the Congress party, asking about the whereabouts of the "achievements" for which the convention is being held. "The government has organised an achievement convention in Tumakuru today. In advertisements, they claim it marks the fourth year of the guarantee schemes festival. Chief Minister, for what achievement have you organised this achievement convention? What exactly have you achieved in the last three years? Have you introduced any new schemes? Has the government come to the aid of farmers in any way?" he questioned.

Further, Vijayendra remarked that without making any of the crucial efforts, Congress is only using the excuse of guarantee schemes and trying to show people that the state government is still functioning.

MP Lehar Singh Siroya, MLAs Byrathi Basavaraj, Shashikala Jolle, along with other leaders, were also present during the press conference. (ANI)