Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madhya Pradesh: Satpura Bhawan fire doused after 13 hours of firefighting; triggers political heat

    According to officials, the fire broke out at approximately 4:00 pm on Monday on the third floor of the office building housing the Tribal Welfare Department. The cause is believed to be a short circuit in the AC, but an inquiry will be conducted to determine the exact reason.

    Madhya Pradesh: Satpura Bhawan fire doused after 13 hours of firefighting; triggers political heat AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 13, 2023, 8:10 AM IST

    A massive fire at housing government offices in Bhopal's Satpura Bhawan was finally doused on Tuesday (June 13) morning, after over 13 hours of firefighting. The blaze started on Monday evening around 4 pm. No casualties were reported as officials safely evacuated everyone before the fire spread.

    Speaking to a news agency, Ashish Singh, District Collector, Bhopal said, "The fire has been brought under control. All agencies including CISF and Army came together to douse the fire and it has been controlled."

    Kurukshetra: Farmers block highway to Delhi as protest over MSP escalates; check details

    According to officials, the fire broke out at approximately 4:00 pm on Monday on the third floor of the office building housing the Tribal Welfare Department. The cause is believed to be a short circuit in the AC, but an inquiry will be conducted to determine the exact reason. Fortunately, all department staff and officers were safely evacuated, avoiding any casualties.

    Calling this incident as unfortunate, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhuram Chaudhary said that an inquiry will be conducted into the incident.

    "It is an unfortunate incident. The administration is engaged in dousing the fire. CM also spoke with PM and all efforts are being made. A high-level inquiry will be conducted into the incident," he said.

    After a fire broke out on the third floor of a building, it swiftly spread up to the sixth floor. Firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene to extinguish the flames. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan contacted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, requesting assistance from the Air Force.

    Assam: BJP leader Jonali Nath killed, body dumped near highway in Goalpara; investigation underway

    CM Chouhan also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, informing him of the situation and seeking necessary aid. Following the Defence Minister's instructions, IAF's AN 32 and Mi-15 aircraft were dispatched to Bhopal for firefighting operations.

    Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Congress MLA Jitu Patwari said, "This is our health directorate. It is operated from the Satpura Bhawan in the state capital Bhopal. Today it caught fire again."

    "CM Chouhan, my direct question is, whether the fire breaks out or has it been set? Because it is generally believed that the government does such 'action' to destroy the evidence before the elections. Now, the BJP should also tell who were the culprits in the old fire incident. How many people were punished?" he added.

    WATCH | Dutch YouTuber harassed by local shopkeeper in Bengaluru's Chor Bazaar

    Former Pradesh Congress Committee President (PCC) Chief Arun Yadav tweeted, "Today, when Priyanka Gandhi attacked regarding the scams while addressing in Jabalpur, a huge fire broke out in the Satpura Bhawan in which important files were burnt to ashes."

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2023, 8:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: 67 trains cancelled, evacutions continue, videos of nature's fury emerge (WATCH)

    Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: 67 trains cancelled, evacutions continue, videos of nature's fury emerge (WATCH)

    Indian Army solves its tussle with tuskers in Narengi (WATCH)

    Indian Army solves its tussle with tuskers in Narengi (WATCH)

    In Mamta Banerjee's West Bengal. 65 Muslim castes have reservation, Hindu caste tally dwindles from 55 to 6

    In Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal, 65 Muslim castes have reservation, Hindu caste tally dwindles from 55 to 6

    CoWIN portal completely safe Health Ministry amid data leak claims on Telegram gcw

    CoWIN portal completely safe: Health Ministry amid data leak claims

    Kerala's shocking dog bite statistics are a cause of concern; Here's why anr

    Kerala's shocking dog bite statistics are a cause of concern; Here's why

    Recent Stories

    Rainy season hair saviour: Discover 7 nutritional secrets for monsoon-proof tresses! ATG

    Rainy season hair saviour: Discover 7 nutritional secrets for monsoon-proof tresses!

    Know benefits of Jamun and how to consume it MSW

    Know benefits of Jamun and how to consume it

    Numerology Prediction for June 13 gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 13

    Talented Malayalam actor Kazan Khan passes away; know details ATG

    Talented Malayalam actor Kazan Khan passes away; know details

    Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Thrilling contestants set to spark excitement in Salman Khan hosted show ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Thrilling contestants set to spark excitement in Salman Khan hosted show

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon