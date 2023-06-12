Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH | Dutch YouTuber harassed by local shopkeeper in Bengaluru's Chor Bazaar

    In the video, the YouTuber was seen walking in the market area where he came across a man who appeared to be a Muslim trader. When the trader saw that Pedro is recording a video, he immediately caught his hand and questioned about the recording. 

    WATCH Dutch YouTuber harassed by local shopkeeper in Bengaluru's Chor Bazaar
    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 1:20 PM IST

    A Dutch YouTuber was on Sunday (June 11) allegedly harassed by local shopkeeper near the Chickpet market in Bengaluru. The YouTuber, named Pedro Mota, recorded the incident on camera when he was shooting a live video for his channel named Madly Rover.

    The Dutch YouTuber uploaded the video on his channel and titled it a "horrific experience". The video was also shared on social media platforms.

    Cyclone Biparjoy: PM Modi to hold review meeting at 1 PM today; check details

    In the video, Pedro Mota said, "Foreigner traveling in India experiences the thieves market in Bangalore, also known as the Sunday market or chor bazaar. But exploring the area started out on the wrong foot as an angry man attacked me by grabbing and twisting my hand and arm, lunging after me as I tried to escape. After I had some street food, met great local Indian people and haggled for a new buttoned shirt."

    In the video, the YouTuber was seen walking in the market area where he came across a man who appeared to be a Muslim trader. When the trader saw that Pedro is recording a video, he immediately caught his hand and questioned about the recording. 

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces as cyclonic storm nears; IMD warns of wind speed to touch 150kmph

    However, Pedro greeted the trader and said "Namaskar". He was trying to let go of the trader's hold. But the trader retorted "What Namaskar?" and tried to push him away and snatch his camera. Luckily, the Dutch YouTuber managed to free himself from the trader's hold and ran away from the location. 

    Following this incident, Bengaluru Police confirmed that necessary action will be taken place in this regard. In a tweet, Bengaluru Police said, "Pertaining to this, action has been taken and the concerned person rounded up. Strict action will be taken against him. No such misbehaviour with foreign tourists will be tolerated."

