    Madhya Pradesh Polls 2023: Indore's '56 Dukan' offers free 'poha, jalebi' for early voters

    For those casting their votes after 9 am, a 10 percent discount on poha and jalebi will be available throughout the day, providing an added incentive for residents to participate in the electoral process.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

    In a bid to encourage citizens to exercise their franchise, shop owners at the renowned '56 Dukan' food hub in Madhya Pradesh's Indore have come together to offer free snacks such as 'poha' and 'jalebi' for those who cast their votes early in the morning before 9 am during the upcoming assembly elections.

    Speaking to a news agency, Gunjan Sharma, President of the 56 Dukan Traders Association, explained that as Indore holds the top spot in the country in terms of cleanliness, the shop owners aspire for the city to lead in voter participation as well. To achieve this, they have launched the initiative to provide free snacks as an incentive to voters who head to the polling booths early.

    'Maadi': PM Modi pens Garba song; shares video on Navratri 2023 (WATCH)

    This offer will be valid until 9 am on November 17, the election day, with voters required to show their indelible ink mark to avail of the complimentary snacks.

    The 'poha-jalebi' combo is a beloved breakfast tradition in Indore. The state's 230-member assembly will go to the polls in a single-phase election on November 17, with results slated to be announced on December 3.

    MP Election 2023: Congress releases first list of 144 candidates; fields Kamal Nath from Chhindwara

    This election season, Madhya Pradesh is expected to witness a tough contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress. While the BJP has declared candidates for 136 out of the 230 seats, the Congress has unveiled its first list of 144 candidates.

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
