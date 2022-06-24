Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Election 2022: Stage set for Phase 1 voting on June 25

    The election assumes significance as it is being seen as a high-stakes semifinal ahead of the November 2023 Madhya Pradesh assembly election.

    Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Election 2022 Stage set Phase 1 voting on June 25
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bhopal, First Published Jun 24, 2022, 8:39 AM IST

    The polling for phase 1 of the Madhya Pradesh Panchayat elections will be held on June 25. The State Election Commission (SEC) had announced that the Panchayat elections would be conducted in three phases between June 25 to July 8. 

    Campaigning for the first phase of Panchayat polls ended on June 23. On June 25, the polling will be conducted between 7 am and 3 pm. However, the Election Commission has clarified that voting will not be undertaken using Electronic Voting Machines but rather using ballot papers. The Panchayat election results will be declared on July 14 and 15.

    Also Read: Govt to honour Khalsa army commander, who defeated Mughals, at Red Fort

    To note, there are 875 district Panchayat members, 6771 Janpad Panchayat members, 22,921 Sarpanches and 3,63,726 Panches. In the first phase, voting is to be held for 115 Janpad Panchayats, more than 8700 Gram Panchayats. Following State Election Commission Secretary Rakesh Singh's directives, liquor shops have been shut down till the end of polling. 

    This is the first time the state will witness back-to-back elections, with local body elections being held along with the Panchayat elections. This situation arose because of the delay in holding both Panchayat elections, which were last held in the state in 2014, and local body elections, which last happened in 2015.

    Part of the cause of the delay was the downfall of the Kamal Nath government followed by the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

    The local body elections, scheduled to be held on July 6 and July 13, will cover 298 Nagar Parishads, 99 Nagar Palika Parishads and 16 municipal corporations. The first phase of counting of votes will be undertaken on July 17 and the second phase on July 18. 

    The two elections assume significance as they are being seen as high-stakes semifinals ahead of the November 2023 assembly elections.

    The BJP is testing a new formula in these elections, that of denying tickets to relatives of party leaders and those with criminal records. The Congress party too seems to be testing the idea of denying tickets to tainted candidates. 

    Also Read: Watch: Man rides an overloaded scooter in Telangana; cops issue an advisory

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2022, 8:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Dinkar Gupta, senior IPS officer appointed Director General of NIA snt

    Who is Dinkar Gupta, senior IPS officer appointed Director General of NIA?

    Govt to honour Baba Banda Singh Bahadur who defeated Mughals at Red Fort

    Govt to honour Khalsa army commander, who defeated Mughals, at Red Fort

    Maha Mutiny: Eknath Shinde Sena faction's show of strength in Assam hotel

    Maha Mutiny: Shinde Sena faction's show of strength in Assam hotel

    Watch Man rides an overloaded scooter in Telangana; cops issue an advisory-tgy

    Watch: Man rides an overloaded scooter in Telangana; cops issue an advisory

    Viral video shows Bihar National Highway 227 with multiple huge potholes irks netizens gcw

    Viral video shows Bihar National Highway 227 with multiple huge potholes, irks netizens

    Recent Stories

    Ranbir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor ahead of Shamshera trailer launch drb

    Ranbir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor ahead of Shamshera trailer launch

    Numerology Predictions for June 24 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for June 24: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Rocketry The Nambi Effect Madhavan to not direct any film after debut biopic drb

    Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: Madhavan to not direct any film after debut biopic?

    Daily Horoscope Check Astrology Predictions for June 24 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: Check Astrology Predictions for June 24, 2022

    NBA national basketball association: Baron Davis - Stephen Curry is a legend amongst legends-krn

    NBA: Baron Davis - 'Stephen Curry is a legend amongst legends'

    Recent Videos

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon
    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon