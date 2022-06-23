Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Govt to honour Khalsa army commander, who defeated Mughals, at Red Fort

    Baba Banda Singh Bahadur was a great Sikh warrior and commander of the Khalsa army that defeated the Mughals and freed a large part of North India. 

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 23, 2022, 7:49 PM IST

    Baba Banda Singh Bahadur was a great Sikh warrior and commander of the Khalsa army that defeated the Mughals and freed a large part of North India. As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration of 75 years of Indian independence, the National Monuments Authority will observe the great warrior's martyrdom on June 25.

    Organised by the Ministry of Culture, the day would see a series of events saluting the valour and sacrifice of the great martyr. This includes inspirational sermons at the Red Fort lawns from 10:30 am and an event at the 'Shahidi Sthal' of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Sahib in Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara at Mehrauli in the national capital.

    To recall Red Fort was the monument from where the Mughals issued the orders for Baba Banda Singh Bahadur's killing. The evening event will have various leaders from across the country offering tributes at the monument of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur.

    Who was Baba Banda Singh Bahadur? 

    Baba Banda Singh Bahadur established the Khalsa rule in Punjab. He abolished the Zamindari system and granted property rights to the tillers of the land. He was a noble ruler, who introduced the Nanak Shahi coins. He was a great and true disciple of Guru Govind Singh Ji Sahib. 

    His original name was Baba Madhav Das and he was a Bairagi Sadhu. Baba Banda Singh Bahadur strived for the liberation of the country from the oppressive Mughal rule. Though Independence came to India much later, many believe, it was Baba Banda Singh Bahadur who first taught the Indians to fight, conquer and establish their independent rule.

    He was captured by Mughal ruler Farrukhsiyar and brought to Delhi and executed. Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and his son Ajai Singh were martyred on June 9, 1716, along with his 18 other companions near a gate en route to the tomb of Sufi saint Qutub-ud-din Bakhtiar kaki at Mehrauli. 

    According to historians, his son Ajai Singh was killed in his lap.  But Banda Bahadur remained unmoved and sat in a composed state. After that Baba Banda Singh Bahadur was cruelly martyred. 

