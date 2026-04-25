In Hooghly, Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi, alleging he is controlled by Trump and made a poor US trade deal. He also attacked Mamata Banerjee for destroying Bengal's industry and accused both the TMC and BJP of widespread corruption.

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over US trade deal

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the handling of India's relations with the USA, alleging that the PM is being "controlled" by US President Donald Trump.

Rahul Gandhi at an election rally here said, "Narendra Modi made a trade deal with America, in which he sold off India's agriculture sector, small and medium industry, and energy security. Along with that, he handed over all our data to America as well. No Prime Minister of the country can do such a thing without pressure."

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'Modi wiped out MSMEs, Mamata destroyed industry'

Additionally, the Congress leader criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Mamata Banerjee over the governance of West Bengal, declaring that the CM here had destroyed industry in the state. "Narendra Modi has wiped out small traders and MSMEs in the country by implementing demonetization and a flawed GST. Narendra Modi works only for a handful of billionaires, which benefits Modi, BJP, and its organisations. Similarly, Mamata ji has destroyed the industry in West Bengal. Today, unemployment is rampant everywhere here, and in Bengal, jobs go only to those who are relatives of the TMC. Mamata ji is doing nothing for the people; she is working only for TMC's people," Gandhi said.

'TMC no less corrupt than BJP'

"Narendra Modi is corrupt, but TMC is no less involved in corruption. Sharda Chit Fund Scam: Rs 1,900 crore stolen, Rose Valley Chit Fund Scam: Rs 6,600 crore rupees stolen. TMC people engage in coal smuggling, illegal mining, and impose goonda tax. Mamata ji had promised in 2021 from West Bengal that employment would be provided to 5 lakh people. But the truth is that 84 lakh youths here have applied for unemployment allowance," he added.

TMC accused of shielding rape-murder culprits

He also accused the TMC of shielding the culprits of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case. The incident occurred on August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room on campus. "Just as when BJP's MLAs-MPs perpetrate atrocities against women, the BJP government protects them. Similarly, in West Bengal, too, the government shields the accused. The RG Kar rape and murder case is an example right before us. In other words, there is no accountability," added Gandhi.

High voter turnout in Phase 1 polls

Gandhi's remarks came following the conclusion of the first phase of polling in West Bengal, which recorded a significantly high voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated voters for the record-high turnout in Phase I of the West Bengal Assembly Elections and praised the Election Commission of India (ECI) and security forces for ensuring a peaceful polling process. (ANI)