    Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Rahul Gandhi attacks Shivraj Chouhan's govt over farmer suicides, Vyapam scam

    Rahul Gandhi went on to accuse the BJP government of involvement in the Vyapam scam, a massive admission and recruitment scandal, asserting that it has ruined the futures of one crore youth and led to the deaths of 40 people.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 3:26 PM IST

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (October 10) addressed a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's tribal district Shahdol and slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that in the BJP's political "laboratory," three farmers in Madhya Pradesh take their own lives every day.

    He referred to a statement by BJP veteran LK Advani, who noted that the BJP-RSS's original laboratory is not in Gujarat but in Madhya Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi claimed that in this political laboratory, the deceased are exploited, and their hard-earned money is pilfered.

    He went on to accuse the BJP government of involvement in the Vyapam scam, a massive admission and recruitment scandal, asserting that it has ruined the futures of one crore youth and led to the deaths of 40 people. The Congress leader also highlighted issues like the alleged sale of MBBS seats and the exorbitant fees for registrar positions.

    Furthermore, Rahul Gandhi mentioned the distressing fact that 18,000 farmers have taken their own lives in Madhya Pradesh over the past 18 years. He referred to Advani's earlier comment that BJP-RSS leaders "urinate on adivasis" in Madhya Pradesh, suggesting that this is what Advani meant by designating Madhya Pradesh as the BJP-RSS laboratory.

    The Congress leader pledged that if his party comes to power, their top priority will be to conduct a caste census. The event was attended by prominent Congress leaders, including Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and former MP Chief Minister Digvijay Singh.

    This rally marked Rahul Gandhi's first public address after the announcement of the poll schedule for the five assembly states. Madhya Pradesh is set to vote on November 17, with results announced on December 3.

    The rally aimed to strengthen the Congress party's presence in the Vindhya region, where it won only six of the 30 Assembly seats in 2018. This event followed Rahul Gandhi's earlier rally in Shajapur district on September 30, and it was expected to draw a massive crowd of over one lakh people.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 3:26 PM IST
