'India stands firmly with Israel': PM Modi, Netanyahu discuss Hamas attacks; check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 10) received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu where the two top leaders shared the latest updates on the situation unfolding in Israel, particularly in light of the recent attacks carried out by the terrorist group Hamas.

Expressing gratitude for the call, PM Modi took to social media platform X to convey his appreciation, saying, "I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

This communication underscores India's unwavering support for Israel during challenging times and its steadfast commitment to condemning terrorism in all its manifestations.

Earlier, PM Modi expressed his profound shock at the news of "terrorist attacks" in Israel and extended India's unwavering solidarity during this challenging period.

The conflict, which ignited on October 7 due to a surprising and unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel, has inflicted a devastating toll, with over 1,600 lives lost on both sides. In Israel, the toll stands at a grim 900 fatalities and 2,600 injuries.

Conversely, Gaza has suffered immensely, with the Gaza Health Ministry reporting 704 casualties, including 143 children and 105 women, in Israeli airstrikes, along with over 4,000 injuries.

On Tuesday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) declared the regaining of control over the border with Gaza, with no fresh reports of incursions. Engineers were promptly dispatched to mend sections of the fence that had been demolished.

Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and the Indian populace for their consistent support. He conveyed his thanks, saying, "Thank you again PM Narendra Modi. Since we get SO MUCH support from our Indian brothers and sisters, I'm unfortunately unable to thank each and every one of you personally. Please accept this as my gratitude to all our friends."

This sentiment underscores the depth of the connection between the two nations during a period of intense conflict.