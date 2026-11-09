CM Mohan Yadav celebrated Govardhan Puja in Ujjain, highlighting the link between nature and culture. He also announced the Gopal-Krishna Gram Award scheme to honour livestock farmers for high milk production across Madhya Pradesh.

CM Mohan Yadav Celebrates Govardhan Puja in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday participated in a programme organised at Tilkeshwar Gaushala in Ujjain on the occasion of Govardhan Puja and extended greetings to the people of the state, highlighting a connection between nature, culture and Sanatan traditions. CM Yadav emphasised that the festivals and celebrations of Sanatan culture reflect a deep connection with nature, which is an integral part of the country’s values and traditions.

“Today is the occasion of Govardhan Puja. The pride of our Sanatan culture, which emphasises a deep connection with nature, is reflected in every festival and celebration we observe. It is an integral part of our values and traditions. There is an inherent bond that connects us to both culture and nature,” the CM said.

Significance of Festival and Animal Husbandry

He further said that among the various festivals, Govardhan Puja, celebrated after Diwali, also marks the beginning of a new year, bringing prosperity to farmers, and highlights the importance of animal husbandry in their economic well-being.

“According to the ancient traditions of our sages, the cow is considered the abode of 33 crore deities. In this sense, animal husbandry also brings prosperity to our farmers. I extend my best wishes to all the people of the state," the Chief Minister added.

Gopal-Krishna Gram Award Scheme Announced

Apart from this, CM Mohan Yadav will felicitate the winners of the Gopal-Krishna Gram Award Scheme at a state-level ceremony to be held in Bhopal today, on the occasion of Govardhan Puja. The winners were selected through a milk production competition held from October 27 to 31, 2026, across 208 designated Vrindavan villages in the state.

Ten livestock farmers will be symbolically honoured at the state-level event, while Gau Poojan and Gaupalak farmers’ felicitation programmes will also be organised at all district headquarters across the state.

According to an official release, livestock farmers whose cows record the highest milk production in the competition will receive first, second and third prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively, along with certificates of appreciation. The prize money will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of all winners through a single instalment under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

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