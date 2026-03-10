YSRCP demands a Central agency probe into the Parakamani theft, alleging a cover-up to shield a 'kingpin'. Former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy cited a quick bail as evidence of high-level involvement and criticized the ruling coalition.

YSRCP Demands Central Probe, Alleges Cover-up

YSRCP has demanded a thorough investigation by a Central agency into the theft in the Parakamani case, as there are efforts to hush up the case. Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said the theft was swept under the carpet for a long time, and when it came out, they made an employee a scapegoat and are trying to shield the kingpin in the case.

'High-Level Involvement' Alleged

The manner in which the person was arrested and how quickly he could secure bail shows that people in high places are involved in the case. To bring out full details of the case and how it was operated, the case should be handed over to central agencies to bring out the truth and expose the ultimate beneficiary, he said, adding that the material recovered is only the tip of the iceberg, while the full picture has to come out. The way and manner in which the gold and silver were robbed and exchanged, and mortgaged, shows the audacity of the person, he said.

Criticism of Ruling Coalition

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on the other hand, dealt with the Parakamani theft case deftly while the coalition has been dragging its feet, and police are operating as per the state directives. He also flayed the coalition for retaining BR Naidu despite the serious allegations, and his trying to cover it up is ridiculous.