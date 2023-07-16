Madhya Pradesh: 4 men gang-rape woman, assault minor sister in Datia; BJP leader's son among accused

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and also the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has been registered against the accused.

A Madhya Pradesh BJP leader's son is among four accused of gang-raping a woman and sexually assaulting her minor sister in the Datia district. Two of the accused have been taken into custody as a result of the locals and relatives of the survivors swarming the police station and demanding action. Narottam Mishra, the Madhya Pradesh home minister and member of the Datia Assembly constituency, resides there. According to authorities, one of the victims made an attempt to hang herself. She was taken to a hospital and is still receiving care. The accused are all locals who live close to the Unnao police station.

According to Datia Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma, both the accused and the surviving are students, and the police are looking into the situation.

According to Sharma, a case has been filed against the accused under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The complainant said she and her elder sister were abducted by four persons. The accused took them to a house, where they raped her elder sister," Pradeep Sharma said.

The woman's younger sister filed a complaint.

After the incident, the girl and her younger sister went back home, where the victim allegedly tried to take her own life.

According to Sharma, the woman was later admitted to a hospital in Jhansi in the nearby state of Uttar Pradesh. He said that the accused also sexually assaulted the complainant, according to the First Information Report (FIR).